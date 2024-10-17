Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054
Frankfurt
17.10.24
09:59 Uhr
27,400 Euro
-0,360
-1,30 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,82028,16012:42
27,94028,04012:36
17.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's January-September 2024 interim report to be published on Friday, 1 November 2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 17 OCTOBER 2024 AT 13:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar's January-September 2024 interim report to be published on Friday, 1 November 2024

Kalmar Corporation will publish its interim report January-September 2024 on Friday, 1 November 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EET. The report will be available at www.kalmarglobal.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EET. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President & CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at www.kalmarglobal.com by the latest 10:00 a.m. EET.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50050373. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://kalmar.videosync.fi/q3-2024/. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Kalmar's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

As a gentle reminder, please also remember to subscribe to Kalmar's releases via this linkor visit the Kalmar website at www.kalmarglobal.com.

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com


