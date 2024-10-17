

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.34 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 billion or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $5.14 billion from $4.93 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.14 Bln vs. $4.93 Bln last year.



