

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $251.1 million, or $4.70 per share. This compares with $243.1 million, or $4.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.147 billion from $1.159 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $251.1 Mln. vs. $243.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.70 vs. $4.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.147 Bln vs. $1.159 Bln last year.



