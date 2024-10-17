BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 16 October 2024 were:
676.21p Capital only
689.59p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 Ordinary shares on 16th October 2024, the Company has 87,971,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 15,238,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2024 PR Newswire