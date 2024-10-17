Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Date: 17 October 2024
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 16 October 2024,
the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 813.67p
Including income: 815.04p
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: cosec@junipartners.com
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
