The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 16 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 16 October 2024 99.80p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.94p per ordinary share
17 October 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
