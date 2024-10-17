

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, U.S. stealth bombers have conducted precision strikes targeting five underground weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.



The U.S. Central Command said its forces, using Air Force and Navy assets, targeted several underground facilities housing missiles, weapons components, and other munition that the Iran-backed Houthis have used to attack U.S. and international military and civilian vessels navigating throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



Preliminary report shows no civilian casualties as a result of the attacks, CENTCOM said in a press release.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said he authorized the military operation at the direction of President Joe Biden to degrade the Houthi's capability to continue their attacks on international commercial shipping and on U.S., coalition, and merchant personnel and vessels in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, and to degrade their ability to threaten regional partners.



He described it as a 'unique demonstration of the United States' ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified'. The employment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate U.S. global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere, he added.



Austin warned the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks



The Houthis' indiscriminate frequent attacks continue to disrupt the free flow of international commerce, threaten environmental catastrophe, and put innocent civilian lives and U.S. and partner forces' lives at risk.



