WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049
Tradegate
16.10.24
19:41 Uhr
174,05 Euro
-0,35
-0,20 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,10182,1515:41
180,20182,1515:41
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 11:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2024 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $721 million or $4.02 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


3Q24


2Q24


3Q23

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,726


$ 1,718


$ 1,775

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


13


13


15

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,739


1,731


1,790

Provision for credit losses


120


150


150

Noninterest income


606


584


560

Noninterest expense


1,303


1,297


1,278

Net income


721


655


690

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


674


626


664

Diluted earnings per common share


4.02


3.73


3.98

Return on average assets - annualized


1.37 %


1.24 %


1.33 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


10.26


9.95


10.99

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 209,581


$ 211,981


$ 205,791

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


25,491


29,294


26,657

Investment securities


31,023


29,695


27,993

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount


134,751


134,588


132,617

Deposits


161,505


163,491


162,688

Borrowings


15,428


16,452


12,585

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin


3.62 %


3.59 %


3.79 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


55.0


55.3


53.7

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.35


.41


.29

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.62


1.63


1.55

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


1.42


1.50


1.77

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


11.54


11.45


10.95

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 159.38


$ 153.57


$ 145.72


(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release

(2) September 30, 2024 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.


Financial Highlights

  • M&T's capital position continues to strengthen as the CET1 capital ratio rose for the sixth consecutive quarter to an estimated 11.54% at September 30, 2024, representing a 9 basis point increase from 11.45% at June 30, 2024. M&T repurchased shares of its common stock for a total cost of $200 million, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin of 3.62% in the recent quarter widened from 3.59% in the second quarter of 2024 reflecting higher yields on investment securities and lower funding costs led by a decline in brokered time deposits.
  • Growth in average commercial and industrial loans and average consumer loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans.
  • A decline in average deposits in the third quarter of 2024 as compared with the second quarter of 2024 reflects lower average brokered time deposits. The decrease in average borrowings in the recent quarter from the second quarter of 2024 primarily reflects lower average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York.
  • The decline in provision for credit losses in the recent quarter from the second quarter of 2024 reflects lower levels of criticized commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by commercial and industrial and consumer loan growth.
  • The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.42% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2024 from 1.50% at June 30, 2024.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's positive earnings momentum, strong capital position and unyielding focus on delivering for our customers and the communities we serve have positioned the franchise for a strong finish to 2024. I am proud of how our employees have exhibited our core values as we execute on our strategic priorities."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer


Contact:

Investor Relations:

Brian Klock

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447


Non-GAAP Measures (1)


















Change
3Q24 vs.




Change
3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

Net operating income


$ 731


$ 665


10 %


$ 702


4 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.08


3.79


8


4.05


1

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.45 %


1.31 %




1.41 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity


15.47


15.27




17.41



Efficiency ratio


55.0


55.3




53.7



Tangible equity per common share


$ 107.97


$ 102.42


5


$ 93.99


15

__________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income


















Change
3Q24 vs.




Change
3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

Average earning assets


$ 191,366


$ 193,676


-1 %


$ 187,403


2 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


130,775


132,209


-1


121,388


8

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,739


1,731


1


1,790


-3

Yield on average earning assets


5.82 %


5.82 %




5.62 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


3.22


3.26




2.83



Net interest spread


2.60


2.56




2.79



Net interest margin


3.62


3.59




3.79



Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $8 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Average loans and leases increased $163 million and the yield on those loans and leases was unchanged.
  • Average investment securities increased $1.3 billion and the rates earned on those securities increased 9 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $410 million and the rates paid on such deposits declined 2 basis points. Average brokered deposits declined $1.1 billion in the recent quarter.
  • Average borrowings declined $1.0 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings were flat.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.8 billion.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $51 million, or 3%, compared with the year-earlier third quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $6.5 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 34 basis points. Average brokered deposits declined $2.0 billion.
  • Average borrowings increased $2.8 billion and rates paid on such borrowings increased 40 basis points.
  • Average interest bearing deposits at banks decreased $1.2 billion.
  • Average investment securities and average loans and leases increased $3.0 billion and $2.1 billion, respectively.
  • The yields earned on average investment securities and average loans and leases increased 56 basis points and 19 basis points, respectively.

Average Earning Assets


















Change
3Q24 vs.




Change
3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 25,491


$ 29,294


-13 %


$ 26,657


-4 %

Trading account


101


99


2


136


-26

Investment securities


31,023


29,695


4


27,993


11

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount











Commercial and industrial


59,779


58,152


3


54,567


10

Real estate - commercial


29,075


31,458


-8


34,288


-15

Real estate - consumer


22,994


23,006


-


23,573


-2

Consumer


22,903


21,972


4


20,189


13

Total loans and leases, net


134,751


134,588


-


132,617


2

Total earning assets


$ 191,366


$ 193,676


-1


$ 187,403


2

Average earning assets decreased $2.3 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.8 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities and the run-off of brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB advances.
  • Average investment securities increased $1.3 billion primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities during the third quarter of 2024.
  • Average loans and leases increased $163 million primarily reflective of growth in average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $1.6 billion and consumer loans of $931 million, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $2.4 billion. The growth in commercial and industrial loans spanned most industry types.

Average earning assets increased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the year-earlier third quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $1.2 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, loan growth and a decline in average deposits, partially offset by higher levels of average borrowings.
  • Average investment securities increased $3.0 billion reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities over the past nine months.
  • Average loans and leases increased $2.1 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $5.2 billion, reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers, motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers and to the services industry, and consumer loans of $2.7 billion reflecting higher average recreational finance and automobile loans, partially offset by a $5.2 billion and a $579 million decline in average commercial real estate loans and residential real estate loans, respectively.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities


















Change
3Q24 vs.




Change
3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 98,295


$ 95,955


2 %


$ 89,274


10 %

Time deposits


17,052


19,802


-14


19,528


-13

Total interest-bearing deposits


115,347


115,757


-


108,802


6

Short-term borrowings


4,034


4,962


-19


5,346


-25

Long-term borrowings


11,394


11,490


-1


7,240


57

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 130,775


$ 132,209


-1


$ 121,388


8












Brokered savings and interest-checking
deposits


$ 8,831


$ 8,193


8 %


$ 4,554


94 %

Brokered time deposits


2,114


3,826


-45


8,398


-75

Total brokered deposits


$ 10,945


$ 12,019


-9


$ 12,952


-15

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $1.4 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Average borrowings decreased $1.0 billion predominantly due to lower average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York in the recent quarter.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $410 million, reflective of a $1.1 billion decrease in average brokered deposits, partially offset by a $664 million increase in average non-brokered deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $9.4 billion, or 8%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $6.5 billion reflecting an $8.5 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits as customers shifted funds into interest-bearing products amidst the rate environment, partially offset by a $2.0 billion decrease in average brokered deposits.
  • Average borrowings increased $2.8 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt from the third quarter of 2023 through the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower average short-term borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality


















Change

3Q24 vs.




Change

3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,926


$ 2,024


-5 %


$ 2,342


-18 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


37


33


14


37


-

Total nonperforming assets


1,963


2,057


-5


2,379


-17

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


288


233


24


354


-19

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


1.42 %


1.50 %




1.77 %














Allowance for credit losses


$ 2,204


$ 2,204


-


$ 2,052


7

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding


1.62 %


1.63 %




1.55 %














For the period











Provision for credit losses


$ 120


$ 150


-20


$ 150


-20

Net charge-offs


120


137


-12


96


24

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.35 %


.41 %




.29 %



__________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $120 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $150 million in each of 2024's second quarter and 2023's third quarter. The lower provision for credit losses in the most recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2024 reflects a decline in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial criticized loans, partially offset by growth in certain sectors of M&T's commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios. Net charge-offs totaled $120 million in 2024's third quarter as compared with $137 million in 2024's second quarter and $96 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024, $98 million lower than at June 30, 2024 and $416 million lower than at September 30, 2023. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was predominantly attributable to a decrease in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income


















Change
3Q24 vs.




Change
3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

Mortgage banking revenues


$ 109


$ 106


3 %


$ 105


4 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


132


127


3


121


9

Trust income


170


170


-


155


9

Brokerage services income


32


30


2


27


16

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains


13


7


109


9


46

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


(2)


(8)


-


-


-

Other revenues from operations


152


152


-


143


7

Total


$ 606


$ 584


4


$ 560


8

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2024 increased $22 million, or 4%, from 2024's second quarter.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $5 million reflecting a rise in consumer and commercial service charges.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $6 million reflecting an increase in the market value of supplemental executive retirement plan assets from favorable market conditions and increased activity related to interest rate swap agreements with commercial customers.
  • The lower loss on bank investment securities of $6 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared with the second quarter of 2024 reflected realized losses on sales of certain non-agency investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income rose $46 million, or 8%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $11 million reflecting higher commercial service charges from pricing changes and increased customer usage of sweep products and a rise in consumer service charges.
  • Trust income increased $15 million predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business.
  • Brokerage services income rose $5 million predominantly due to higher annuity sales.
  • Other revenues from operations rose $9 million reflecting higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense


















Change
3Q24 vs.




Change
3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions)


3Q24


2Q24


2Q24


3Q23


3Q23

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 775


$ 764


1 %


$ 727


7 %

Equipment and net occupancy


125


125


-


131


-5

Outside data processing and software


123


124


-1


111


11

Professional and other services


88


91


-4


89


-2

FDIC assessments


25


37


-32


29


-14

Advertising and marketing


27


27


-


23


18

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


12


13


-


15


-15

Other costs of operations


128


116


10


153


-16

Total


$ 1,303


$ 1,297


-


$ 1,278


2

Noninterest expense rose $6 million from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $11 million predominantly reflecting the impact of one additional working day in the recent quarter.
  • FDIC assessments decreased $12 million reflecting estimated special assessment expense of $5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024, related to the FDIC's updated loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.
  • Other costs of operations increased $12 million predominantly due to the Company's obligation under various agreements to share in losses stemming from certain litigation of Visa, Inc.

Noninterest expense increased $25 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $48 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower employee staffing levels.
  • Outside data processing and software rose $12 million due to higher software licensing fees and software maintenance expenses.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $25 million as a result of lower losses associated with certain retail banking activities.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 20.7% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 23.4% and 24.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The recent quarter income tax expense reflects a discrete tax benefit related to certain tax credits claimed on a prior year tax return.

Capital










3Q24


2Q24


3Q23

CET1


11.54 %

(1)

11.45 %


10.95 %

Tier 1 capital


13.08

(1)

13.23


12.27

Total capital


14.66

(1)

14.88


13.99

Tangible capital - common


8.83


8.55


7.78

__________

(1)

September 30, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $226 million and $47 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. On August 15, 2024, M&T redeemed all outstanding shares of its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series E) at a redemption price of $350 million. The Company issued $750 million par value of Perpetual 7.5% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series J) in May 2024. In June 2024, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests. Based on those results, on October 1, 2024, M&T's stress capital buffer of 3.8% became effective.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.54% as of September 30, 2024. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2024 are estimated to be $156 billion.

M&T repurchased 1,190,054 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $166.40 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million. No share repurchases occurred in the second quarter of 2024 or third quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ324. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday October 24, 2024 by calling (800) 757-4764, or (402) 220-7226 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services predominantly in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; the impact of the People's United Financial, Inc. acquisition; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights


Three months ended




Nine months ended




September 30,




September 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change

Performance












Net income

$ 721


$ 690


5 %


$ 1,907


$ 2,259


-16 %

Net income available to common shareholders

674


664


2


1,805


2,180


-17

Per common share:












Basic earnings

4.04


4.00


1


10.83


13.09


-17

Diluted earnings

4.02


3.98


1


10.78


13.05


-17

Cash dividends

1.35


1.30


4


4.00


3.90


3

Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted (1)

167,567


166,570


1


167,437


167,093


-

Period end (2)

166,157


165,970


-


166,157


165,970


-

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.37 %


1.33 %




1.21 %


1.48 %



Average common shareholders' equity

10.26


10.99




9.47


12.33



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,739


$ 1,790


-3


$ 5,162


$ 5,434


-5

Yield on average earning assets

5.82 %


5.62 %




5.79 %


5.41 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.22


2.83




3.24


2.39



Net interest spread

2.60


2.79




2.55


3.02



Contribution of interest-free funds

1.02


1.00




1.03


.89



Net interest margin

3.62


3.79




3.58


3.91



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.35


.29




.39


.30



Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$ 731


$ 702


4


$ 1,939


$ 2,295


-16

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.08


4.05


1


10.97


13.26


-17

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.45 %


1.41 %




1.28 %


1.57 %



Average tangible common equity

15.47


17.41




14.51


19.70



Efficiency ratio

55.0


53.7




57.0


52.6
















At September 30,






Loan quality

2024


2023


Change







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,926


$ 2,342


-18 %







Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


37


-







Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,963


$ 2,379


-17







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 288


$ 354


-19







Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$ 69


$ 40


73







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

269


269


-







Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.42 %


1.77 %









Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62


1.55









Additional information












Period end common stock price

$ 178.12


$ 126.45


41







Domestic banking offices

957


967


-1







Full time equivalent employees

21,986


22,424


-2







__________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

Performance










Net income

$ 721


$ 655


$ 531


$ 482


$ 690

Net income available to common shareholders

674


626


505


457


664

Per common share:










Basic earnings

4.04


3.75


3.04


2.75


4.00

Diluted earnings

4.02


3.73


3.02


2.74


3.98

Cash dividends

1.35


1.35


1.30


1.30


1.30

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted (1)

167,567


167,659


167,084


166,731


166,570

Period end (2)

166,157


167,225


166,724


166,149


165,970

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.37 %


1.24 %


1.01 %


.92 %


1.33 %

Average common shareholders' equity

10.26


9.95


8.14


7.41


10.99

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,739


$ 1,731


$ 1,692


$ 1,735


$ 1,790

Yield on average earning assets

5.82 %


5.82 %


5.74 %


5.73 %


5.62 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.22


3.26


3.26


3.17


2.83

Net interest spread

2.60


2.56


2.48


2.56


2.79

Contribution of interest-free funds

1.02


1.03


1.04


1.05


1.00

Net interest margin

3.62


3.59


3.52


3.61


3.79

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.35


.41


.42


.44


.29

Net operating results (3)










Net operating income

$ 731


$ 665


$ 543


$ 494


$ 702

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.08


3.79


3.09


2.81


4.05

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.45 %


1.31 %


1.08 %


.98 %


1.41 %

Average tangible common equity

15.47


15.27


12.67


11.70


17.41

Efficiency ratio

55.0


55.3


60.8


62.1


53.7












September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

Loan quality

2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,926


$ 2,024


$ 2,302


$ 2,166


$ 2,342

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


33


38


39


37

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,963


$ 2,057


$ 2,340


$ 2,205


$ 2,379

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 288


$ 233


$ 297


$ 339


$ 354

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

$ 69


$ 64


$ 62


$ 53


$ 40

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

269


215


244


298


269

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.42 %


1.50 %


1.71 %


1.62 %


1.77 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62


1.63


1.62


1.59


1.55

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 178.12


$ 151.36


$ 145.44


$ 137.08


$ 126.45

Domestic banking offices

957


957


958


961


967

Full time equivalent employees

21,986


22,110


21,927


21,980


22,424

__________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income


Three months ended




Nine months ended




September 30,




September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change

Interest income

$ 2,785


$ 2,641


5 %


$ 8,319


$ 7,484


11 %

Interest expense

1,059


866


22


3,195


2,091


53

Net interest income

1,726


1,775


-3


5,124


5,393


-5

Provision for credit losses

120


150


-20


470


420


12

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,606


1,625


-1


4,654


4,973


-6

Other income












Mortgage banking revenues

109


105


4


319


297


7

Service charges on deposit accounts

132


121


9


383


354


8

Trust income

170


155


9


500


521


-4

Brokerage services income

32


27


16


91


76


19

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

13


9


46


29


38


-22

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(2)


-


-


(8)


-


-

Other revenues from operations

152


143


7


456


664


-31

Total other income

606


560


8


1,770


1,950


-9

Other expense












Salaries and employee benefits

775


727


7


2,372


2,273


4

Equipment and net occupancy

125


131


-5


379


387


-2

Outside data processing and software

123


111


11


367


323


14

Professional and other services

88


89


-2


264


314


-16

FDIC assessments

25


29


-14


122


87


40

Advertising and marketing

27


23


18


74


82


-10

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

12


15


-15


40


47


-14

Other costs of operations

128


153


-16


378


417


-9

Total other expense

1,303


1,278


2


3,996


3,930


2

Income before taxes

909


907


-


2,428


2,993


-19

Income taxes

188


217


-13


521


734


-29

Net income

$ 721


$ 690


5 %


$ 1,907


$ 2,259


-16 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

Interest income

$ 2,785


$ 2,789


$ 2,745


$ 2,740


$ 2,641

Interest expense

1,059


1,071


1,065


1,018


866

Net interest income

1,726


1,718


1,680


1,722


1,775

Provision for credit losses

120


150


200


225


150

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,606


1,568


1,480


1,497


1,625

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

109


106


104


112


105

Service charges on deposit accounts

132


127


124


121


121

Trust income

170


170


160


159


155

Brokerage services income

32


30


29


26


27

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

13


7


9


11


9

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(2)


(8)


2


4


-

Other revenues from operations

152


152


152


145


143

Total other income

606


584


580


578


560

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

775


764


833


724


727

Equipment and net occupancy

125


125


129


134


131

Outside data processing and software

123


124


120


114


111

Professional and other services

88


91


85


99


89

FDIC assessments

25


37


60


228


29

Advertising and marketing

27


27


20


26


23

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

12


13


15


15


15

Other costs of operations

128


116


134


110


153

Total other expense

1,303


1,297


1,396


1,450


1,278

Income before taxes

909


855


664


625


907

Income taxes

188


200


133


143


217

Net income

$ 721


$ 655


$ 531


$ 482


$ 690

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet


September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2024


2023


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 2,216


$ 1,769


25 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,417


30,114


-19

Trading account

102


137


-25

Investment securities

32,327


27,336


18

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:






Commercial and industrial

61,012


54,891


11

Real estate - commercial

28,683


33,741


-15

Real estate - consumer

23,019


23,448


-2

Consumer

23,206


20,275


14

Total loans and leases, net

135,920


132,355


3

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,204


2,052


7

Net loans and leases

133,716


130,303


3

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

107


162


-34

Other assets

10,435


10,838


-4

Total assets

$ 211,785


$ 209,124


1 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 47,344


$ 53,787


-12 %

Interest-bearing deposits

117,210


110,341


6

Total deposits

164,554


164,128


-

Short-term borrowings

2,605


6,731


-61

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,167


4,946


-16

Long-term borrowings

11,583


7,123


63

Total liabilities

182,909


182,928


-

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,394


2,011


19

Common

26,482


24,185


9

Total shareholders' equity

28,876


26,196


10

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,785


$ 209,124


1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 2,216


$ 1,778


$ 1,695


$ 1,731


$ 1,769

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

24,417


24,792


32,144


28,069


30,114

Trading account

102


99


99


106


137

Investment securities

32,327


29,894


28,496


26,897


27,336

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:










Commercial and industrial

61,012


60,027


57,897


57,010


54,891

Real estate - commercial

28,683


29,532


32,416


33,003


33,741

Real estate - consumer

23,019


23,003


23,076


23,264


23,448

Consumer

23,206


22,440


21,584


20,791


20,275

Total loans and leases, net

135,920


135,002


134,973


134,068


132,355

Less: allowance for credit losses

2,204


2,204


2,191


2,129


2,052

Net loans and leases

133,716


132,798


132,782


131,939


130,303

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

107


119


132


147


162

Other assets

10,435


10,910


11,324


10,910


10,838

Total assets

$ 211,785


$ 208,855


$ 215,137


$ 208,264


$ 209,124











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 47,344


$ 47,729


$ 50,578


$ 49,294


$ 53,787

Interest-bearing deposits

117,210


112,181


116,618


113,980


110,341

Total deposits

164,554


159,910


167,196


163,274


164,128

Short-term borrowings

2,605


4,764


4,795


5,316


6,731

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,167


4,438


4,527


4,516


4,946

Long-term borrowings

11,583


11,319


11,450


8,201


7,123

Total liabilities

182,909


180,431


187,968


181,307


182,928

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,394


2,744


2,011


2,011


2,011

Common

26,482


25,680


25,158


24,946


24,185

Total shareholders' equity

28,876


28,424


27,169


26,957


26,196

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,785


$ 208,855


$ 215,137


$ 208,264


$ 209,124

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates


Three months ended


Change in balance


Nine months ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30, 2024 from


September 30,


Change

(Dollars in millions)

2024


2024


2023


June 30,


September 30,


2024


2023


in


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2024


2023


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


balance

ASSETS


























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 25,491


5.43 %


$ 29,294


5.50 %


$ 26,657


5.40 %


-13 %


-4 %


$ 28,467


5.48 %


$ 24,871


5.07 %


14 %

Trading account

101


3.40


99


3.47


136


4.05


2


-26


102


3.43


136


3.02


-25

Investment securities

31,023


3.70


29,695


3.61


27,993


3.14


4


11


29,773


3.54


28,081


3.08


6

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:


























Commercial and industrial

59,779


7.01


58,152


7.04


54,567


6.86


3


10


58,256


7.01


53,877


6.60


8

Real estate - commercial

29,075


6.27


31,458


6.38


34,288


6.50


-8


-15


31,069


6.34


34,823


6.26


-11

Real estate - consumer

22,994


4.41


23,006


4.32


23,573


4.14


-


-2


23,045


4.33


23,707


4.06


-3

Consumer

22,903


6.72


21,972


6.61


20,189


6.16


4


13


22,009


6.63


20,320


5.90


8

Total loans and leases, net

134,751


6.38


134,588


6.38


132,617


6.19


-


2


134,379


6.36


132,727


5.98


1

Total earning assets

191,366


5.82


193,676


5.82


187,403


5.62


-1


2


192,721


5.79


185,815


5.41


4

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-


8,465




8,476




-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

113




126




170




-10


-33


126




185




-32

Other assets

9,637




9,714




9,753




-1


-1


9,696




9,790




-1

Total assets

$ 209,581




$ 211,981




$ 205,791




-1 %


2 %


$ 211,008




$ 204,266




3 %



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Interest-bearing deposits


























Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 98,295


2.65 %


$ 95,955


2.59 %


$ 89,274


2.20 %


2 %


10 %


$ 96,379


2.62 %


$ 88,184


1.73 %


9 %

Time deposits

17,052


4.19


19,802


4.41


19,528


4.09


-14


-13


19,138


4.34


15,751


3.74


22

Total interest-bearing deposits

115,347


2.88


115,757


2.90


108,802


2.54


-


6


115,517


2.90


103,935


2.03


11

Short-term borrowings

4,034


5.60


4,962


5.62


5,346


5.16


-19


-25


5,071


5.53


5,961


5.01


-15

Long-term borrowings

11,394


5.83


11,490


5.83


7,240


5.52


-1


57


10,887


5.82


7,092


5.42


54

Total interest-bearing liabilities

130,775


3.22


132,209


3.26


121,388


2.83


-1


8


131,475


3.24


116,988


2.39


12

Noninterest-bearing deposits

46,158




47,734




53,886




-3


-14


47,498




57,277




-17

Other liabilities

3,923




4,293




4,497




-9


-13


4,202




4,305




-2

Total liabilities

180,856




184,236




179,771




-2


1


183,175




178,570




3

Shareholders' equity

28,725




27,745




26,020




4


10


27,833




25,696




8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 209,581




$ 211,981




$ 205,791




-1 %


2 %


$ 211,008




$ 204,266




3 %

Net interest spread



2.60




2.56




2.79








2.55




3.02



Contribution of interest-free funds



1.02




1.03




1.00








1.03




0.89



Net interest margin



3.62 %




3.59 %




3.79 %








3.58 %




3.91 %



Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures


Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share)








Income statement data








Net income








Net income

$ 721


$ 690


$ 1,907


$ 2,259

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

10


12


32


36

Net operating income

$ 731


$ 702


$ 1,939


$ 2,295

Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.02


$ 3.98


$ 10.78


$ 13.05

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.06


.07


.19


.21

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.08


$ 4.05


$ 10.97


$ 13.26

Other expense








Other expense

$ 1,303


$ 1,278


$ 3,996


$ 3,929

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(12)


(15)


(40)


(47)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,291


$ 1,263


$ 3,956


$ 3,882

Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,291


$ 1,263


$ 3,956


$ 3,882

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,739


$ 1,790


$ 5,162


$ 5,434

Other income

606


560


1,770


1,950

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(2)


-


(8)


-

Denominator

$ 2,347


$ 2,350


$ 6,940


$ 7,384

Efficiency ratio

55.0 %


53.7 %


57.0 %


52.6 %

Balance sheet data








Average assets








Average assets

$ 209,581


$ 205,791


$ 211,008


$ 204,266

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,476)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(113)


(170)


(126)


(185)

Deferred taxes

28


43


30


46

Average tangible assets

$ 201,031


$ 197,199


$ 202,447


$ 195,651

Average common equity








Average total equity

$ 28,725


$ 26,020


$ 27,833


$ 25,696

Preferred stock

(2,565)


(2,011)


(2,328)


(2,011)

Average common equity

26,160


24,009


25,505


23,685

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,476)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(113)


(170)


(126)


(185)

Deferred taxes

28


43


30


46

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,610


$ 15,417


$ 16,944


$ 15,070

At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$ 211,785


$ 209,124





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(107)


(162)





Deferred taxes

30


41





Total tangible assets

$ 203,243


$ 200,538





Total common equity








Total equity

$ 28,876


$ 26,197





Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,011)





Common equity

26,482


24,186





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(107)


(162)





Deferred taxes

30


41





Total tangible common equity

$ 17,940


$ 15,600





___________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend


Three months ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


2024


2024


2024


2023


2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 721


$ 655


$ 531


$ 482


$ 690

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

10


10


12


12


12

Net operating income

$ 731


$ 665


$ 543


$ 494


$ 702

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.02


$ 3.73


$ 3.02


$ 2.74


$ 3.98

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.06


.06


.07


.07


.07

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.08


$ 3.79


$ 3.09


$ 2.81


$ 4.05

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,303


$ 1,297


$ 1,396


$ 1,450


$ 1,278

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(12)


(13)


(15)


(15)


(15)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,291


$ 1,284


$ 1,381


$ 1,435


$ 1,263

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,291


$ 1,284


$ 1,381


$ 1,435


$ 1,263

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,739


$ 1,731


$ 1,692


$ 1,735


$ 1,790

Other income

606


584


580


578


560

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(2)


(8)


2


4


-

Denominator

$ 2,347


$ 2,323


$ 2,270


$ 2,309


$ 2,350

Efficiency ratio

55.0 %


55.3 %


60.8 %


62.1 %


53.7 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 209,581


$ 211,981


$ 211,478


$ 208,752


$ 205,791

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(113)


(126)


(140)


(154)


(170)

Deferred taxes

28


30


33


39


43

Average tangible assets

$ 201,031


$ 203,420


$ 202,906


$ 200,172


$ 197,199

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,725


$ 27,745


$ 27,019


$ 26,500


$ 26,020

Preferred stock

(2,565)


(2,405)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)

Average common equity

26,160


25,340


25,008


24,489


24,009

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(113)


(126)


(140)


(154)


(170)

Deferred taxes

28


30


33


39


43

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,610


$ 16,779


$ 16,436


$ 15,909


$ 15,417

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 211,785


$ 208,855


$ 215,137


$ 208,264


$ 209,124

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(107)


(119)


(132)


(147)


(162)

Deferred taxes

30


31


34


37


41

Total tangible assets

$ 203,243


$ 200,302


$ 206,574


$ 199,689


$ 200,538

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 28,876


$ 28,424


$ 27,169


$ 26,957


$ 26,197

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,744)


(2,011)


(2,011)


(2,011)

Common equity

26,482


25,680


25,158


24,946


24,186

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(107)


(119)


(132)


(147)


(162)

Deferred taxes

30


31


34


37


41

Total tangible common equity

$ 17,940


$ 17,127


$ 16,595


$ 16,371


$ 15,600

__________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

