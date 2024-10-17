NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), a global leader in risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "This was a milestone quarter for Marsh McLennan as we delivered strong results and announced the acquisition of McGriff Insurance Services. Our performance demonstrated continued momentum, with 5% underlying revenue growth, 110 basis points of margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth of 4%, or 11% excluding a one-time tax benefit a year ago. We remain on track for another great year in 2024."

"McGriff's excellent leadership, outstanding talent and record of strong growth complement Marsh McLennan Agency's capabilities and culture. I am excited about our future as we come together to help our clients thrive."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $5.7 billion, an increase of 6% compared with the third quarter of 2023. On an underlying basis, revenue increased 5%. Operating income rose 11% to $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 12% to $1.2 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $747 million. Earnings per share increased 3% to $1.51. Adjusted earnings per share increased 4% to $1.63. Adjusted EPS in the prior year period included a 10-cent per share benefit from a favorable discrete tax item.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenue was $18.4 billion, an increase of 7% on both a GAAP and underlying basis, compared to the prior year period. Operating income was $4.7 billion, an increase of 12% from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income rose 12% to $4.9 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $3.3 billion, or $6.59 per diluted share, compared with $6.01 in the first nine months of 2023. Adjusted earnings per share increased 10% to $6.93.

Risk & Insurance Services

Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $3.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 8%, or 6% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 15% to $733 million, while adjusted operating income increased 16% to $775 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue was $11.7 billion, an increase of 9%, or 8% on an underlying basis. Operating income rose 13% to $3.6 billion, and adjusted operating income increased 12% to $3.7 billion.

Marsh's revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $2.9 billion, an increase of 9%, or 7% on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenue rose 6%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 7%, reflecting 8% growth in Latin America, 7% growth in EMEA, and 5% growth in Asia Pacific. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Marsh's underlying revenue growth was 7%.

Guy Carpenter's revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $381 million, an increase of 6%, or 7% on an underlying basis. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Guy Carpenter's underlying revenue growth was 8%.

Consulting

Consulting revenue was $2.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3%, or 4% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 9% to $462 million, while adjusted operating income increased 7% to $478 million. For the first nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue was $6.7 billion, an increase of 4%, or 5% on an underlying basis. Operating income rose 7% to $1.3 billion, and adjusted operating income increased 7% to $1.3 billion.

Mercer's revenue in the third quarter was $1.5 billion, an increase of 2%, or 5% on an underlying basis. Health revenue of $520 million increased 8% on an underlying basis. Wealth revenue of $625 million increased 4% on an underlying basis. Career revenue of $307 million increased 5% on an underlying basis. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Mercer's revenue was $4.3 billion, an increase of 6% on an underlying basis.

Oliver Wyman's revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $810 million, an increase of 4%, or 1% on an underlying basis. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Oliver Wyman's revenue was $2.4 billion, an increase of 5% on an underlying basis.

Other Items

The Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of stock for $300 million in the third quarter of 2024. Through nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased 4.3 million shares of stock for $900 million.

On September 29, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire McGriff Insurance Services, LLC, a leading provider of insurance broking and risk management services in the United States, with $1.3 billion of revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2024. Under the terms of the transaction, Marsh McLennan will pay $7.75 billion in cash consideration, funded by a combination of cash and proceeds from debt financing. In conjunction with the transaction, Marsh McLennan expects to assume a deferred tax asset valued at approximately $500 million. The transaction is targeted to close by year-end, subject to regulatory clearance and other standard closing conditions.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 5,697 $ 5,382 $ 18,391 $ 17,182 Expense: Compensation and benefits 3,442 3,287 10,366 9,831 Other operating expenses 1,147 1,099 3,350 3,172 Operating expenses 4,589 4,386 13,716 13,003 Operating income 1,108 996 4,675 4,179 Other net benefit credits 68 62 201 180 Interest income 12 16 61 40 Interest expense (154 ) (145 ) (469 ) (427 ) Investment income 1 1 3 6 Income before income taxes 1,035 930 4,471 3,978 Income tax expense 283 192 1,155 941 Net income before non-controlling interests 752 738 3,316 3,037 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 5 8 44 37 Net income attributable to the Company $ 747 $ 730 $ 3,272 $ 3,000 Net income per share attributable to the Company: - Basic $ 1.52 $ 1.48 $ 6.65 $ 6.07 - Diluted $ 1.51 $ 1.47 $ 6.59 $ 6.01 Average number of shares outstanding: - Basic 492 494 492 494 - Diluted 496 499 496 499 Shares outstanding at September 30 491 493 491 493

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company advises clients in 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended September 30, % Change GAAP Revenue* Currency Impact Acquisitions/ Dispositions/ Other Impact** Non-GAAP Underlying Revenue 2024 2023 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 2,934 $ 2,700 9 % - 2 % 7 % Guy Carpenter 381 359 6 % - - 7 % Subtotal 3,315 3,059 8 % - 2 % 7 % Fiduciary interest income 138 131 Total Risk and Insurance Services 3,453 3,190 8 % - 2 % 6 % Consulting Mercer 1,452 1,425 2 % - (3 )% 5 % Oliver Wyman Group 810 781 4 % - 3 % 1 % Total Consulting 2,262 2,206 3 % - (1 )% 4 % Corporate Eliminations (18 ) (14 ) Total Revenue $ 5,697 $ 5,382 6 % - 1 % 5 %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change* Three Months Ended September 30, % Change GAAP Revenue* Currency Impact Acquisitions/ Dispositions/ Other Impact** Non-GAAP Underlying Revenue 2024 2023 Marsh: EMEA $ 747 $ 692 8 % 1 % - 7 % Asia Pacific 342 311 10 % - 5 % 5 % Latin America 134 134 (1 )% (10 )% 2 % 8 % Total International 1,223 1,137 7 % (1 )% 1 % 7 % U.S./Canada 1,711 1,563 10 % - 3 % 6 % Total Marsh $ 2,934 $ 2,700 9 % - 2 % 7 % Mercer: Wealth $ 625 $ 635 (2 )% 1 % (6 )% 4 % Health 520 496 5 % (1 )% (2 )% 8 % Career 307 294 4 % (1 )% 1 % 5 % Total Mercer $ 1,452 $ 1,425 2 % - (3 )% 5 %

* Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding. ** Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The Company advises clients in 130 countries. As a result, foreign exchange rate movements may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue. Non-GAAP underlying revenue measures the change in revenue from one period to the next by isolating these impacts.

Components of Revenue Change* Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change GAAP Revenue* Currency Impact Acquisitions/ Dispositions/ Other Impact** Non-GAAP Underlying Revenue 2024 2023 Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 9,202 $ 8,482 8 % (1 )% 2 % 7 % Guy Carpenter 2,161 2,006 8 % - - 8 % Subtotal 11,363 10,488 8 % (1 )% 2 % 7 % Fiduciary interest income 385 330 Total Risk and Insurance Services 11,748 10,818 9 % (1 )% 1 % 8 % Consulting Mercer (a) 4,256 4,143 3 % (1 )% (2 )% 6 % Oliver Wyman Group 2,436 2,266 8 % - 2 % 5 % Total Consulting 6,692 6,409 4 % - (1 )% 5 % Corporate Eliminations (49 ) (45 ) Total Revenue $ 18,391 $ 17,182 7 % - 1 % 7 %

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

Components of Revenue Change* Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change GAAP Revenue* Currency Impact Acquisitions/ Dispositions/ Other Impact** Non-GAAP Underlying Revenue 2024 2023 Marsh: EMEA $ 2,684 $ 2,482 8 % - - 8 % Asia Pacific 1,069 980 9 % (3 )% 6 % 6 % Latin America 396 386 3 % (8 )% 3 % 8 % Total International 4,149 3,848 8 % (1 )% 2 % 7 % U.S./Canada 5,053 4,634 9 % - 2 % 7 % Total Marsh $ 9,202 $ 8,482 8 % (1 )% 2 % 7 % Mercer: Wealth (a) $ 1,909 $ 1,853 3 % - (1 )% 4 % Health (a) 1,605 1,559 3 % (1 )% (5 )% 9 % Career 742 731 2 % (2 )% 1 % 3 % Total Mercer $ 4,256 $ 4,143 3 % (1 )% (2 )% 6 %

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a net gain of $21 million from the sale of the U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses, that comprised of a $66 million gain in Wealth, offset by a $45 million loss in Health. * Rounded to whole percentages. Components of revenue may not add due to rounding. ** Acquisitions, dispositions, and other includes the impact of current and prior year items excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP underlying revenue for comparability purposes. Details on these items are provided in the reconciliation of non-GAAP revenue to GAAP revenue tables included in this release.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Overview

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (referred to in this release as in accordance with "GAAP" or "reported" results). The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G and item 10(e) Regulation S-K in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: non-GAAP revenue, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted income, net of tax and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP in the following tables.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that enables investors to better compare the Company's performance across periods. Management also uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance of its businesses and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include adjustments that reflect how management views its businesses, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP operating income (loss). The following tables identify these noteworthy items and reconcile adjusted operating income (loss) to GAAP operating income (loss), on a consolidated and reportable segment basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. The following tables also present adjusted operating margin. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income and identified intangible asset amortization by consolidated or segment adjusted revenue. The Company's adjusted revenue used in the determination of adjusted operating margin is calculated by excluding the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP revenue.

Risk & Insurance Services Consulting Corporate/ Eliminations Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 733 $ 462 $ (87 ) $ 1,108 Operating margin 21.2 % 20.4 % N/A 19.5 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring (a) 22 14 18 54 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 5 1 - 6 Acquisition related costs (b) 15 1 2 18 Operating income adjustments 42 16 20 78 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 775 $ 478 $ (67 ) $ 1,186 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 77 $ 13 $ - $ 90 Adjusted operating margin 24.7 % 21.7 % N/A 22.4 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 640 $ 424 $ (68 ) $ 996 Operating margin 20.0 % 19.2 % N/A 18.5 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring (a) 26 17 9 52 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 4 - - 4 Acquisition related costs (b) - 5 - 5 Other 1 1 - 2 Operating income adjustments 31 23 9 63 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 671 $ 447 $ (59 ) $ 1,059 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 74 $ 11 $ - $ 85 Adjusted operating margin 23.4 % 20.8 % N/A 21.3 %

(a) Costs primarily include severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate. (b) Primarily reflects one-time acquisition related retention costs.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Nine Months Ended September 30 (Millions) (Unaudited) Risk & Insurance Services Consulting Corporate/ Eliminations Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 3,595 $ 1,304 $ (224 ) $ 4,675 Operating margin 30.6 % 19.5 % N/A 25.4 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring (a) 73 30 37 140 Changes in contingent consideration 17 4 - 21 Acquisition and disposition related costs (b) 27 31 2 60 Disposal of businesses (c) - (21 ) - (21 ) Operating income adjustments 117 44 39 200 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,712 $ 1,348 $ (185 ) $ 4,875 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 233 $ 36 $ - $ 269 Adjusted operating margin 33.6 % 20.7 % N/A 28.0 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Operating income (loss) $ 3,192 $ 1,223 $ (236 ) $ 4,179 Operating margin 29.5 % 19.1 % N/A 24.3 % Add (deduct) impact of noteworthy items: Restructuring (a) 89 33 48 170 Changes in contingent consideration 20 1 - 21 Acquisition related costs (b) - 32 - 32 Disposal of businesses (c) - 17 - 17 JLT legacy legal charges (d) - (51 ) - (51 ) Other 1 1 - 2 Operating income adjustments 110 33 48 191 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,302 $ 1,256 $ (188 ) $ 4,370 Total identified intangible amortization expense $ 221 $ 36 $ - $ 257 Adjusted operating margin 32.6 % 20.1 % N/A 26.9 %

(a) Costs primarily include severance and lease exit charges for activities focused on workforce actions, rationalization of technology and functional resources, and reductions in real estate. (b) Primarily reflects exit costs for the disposition of the Mercer U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses and one-time acquisition related retention costs. Amounts in 2023 include integration costs related to the Westpac superannuation fund transaction. (c) Net gain on sale of the Mercer U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses. In 2023, the amount reflects a loss on sale of a small individual financial advisory business in Canada. These amounts are included in revenue in the consolidated statements of income and excluded from non-GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue used in the calculation of adjusted operating margin. (d) Insurance and indemnity recoveries for a legacy JLT E&O matter relating to suitability of advice provided to individuals for defined benefit pension transfers in the U.K.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted income, net of tax is calculated as the Company's GAAP income from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the after tax impact of the operating income adjustments in the preceding tables and the additional items listed below. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the Company's adjusted income, net of tax, by the average number of shares outstanding-diluted for the relevant period. The following tables reconcile adjusted income, net of tax to GAAP income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Amount Adjusted EPS Amount Adjusted EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 752 $ 738 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 5 8 Subtotal $ 747 $ 1.51 $ 730 $ 1.47 Operating income adjustments $ 78 $ 63 Investments adjustment - 1 Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (15 ) (12 ) 63 0.12 52 0.10 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 810 $ 1.63 $ 782 $ 1.57 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Amount Adjusted EPS Amount Adjusted EPS Net income before non-controlling interests, as reported $ 3,316 $ 3,037 Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax 44 37 Subtotal $ 3,272 $ 6.59 $ 3,000 $ 6.01 Operating income adjustments $ 200 $ 191 Investments adjustment (2 ) 2 Pension settlement adjustment 2 - Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (30 ) (45 ) 170 0.34 148 0.30 Adjusted income, net of tax $ 3,442 $ 6.93 $ 3,148 $ 6.31

(a) For items with an income tax impact, the tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate based on the tax jurisdiction for each item.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Supplemental Information Three and Nine Months Ended September 30 (Millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated Compensation and benefits $ 3,442 $ 3,287 $ 10,366 $ 9,831 Other operating expenses 1,147 1,099 3,350 3,172 Total expenses $ 4,589 $ 4,386 $ 13,716 $ 13,003 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 90 $ 95 $ 276 $ 270 Identified intangible amortization expense 90 85 269 257 Total $ 180 $ 180 $ 545 $ 527 Risk and Insurance Services Compensation and benefits (a) $ 2,095 $ 1,938 $ 6,321 $ 5,834 Other operating expenses (a) 625 612 1,832 1,792 Total expenses $ 2,720 $ 2,550 $ 8,153 $ 7,626 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 48 $ 49 $ 140 $ 135 Identified intangible amortization expense 77 74 233 221 Total $ 125 $ 123 $ 373 $ 356 Consulting Compensation and benefits (a) $ 1,309 $ 1,316 $ 3,937 $ 3,887 Other operating expenses (a) 491 466 1,451 1,299 Total expenses $ 1,800 $ 1,782 $ 5,388 $ 5,186 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 25 $ 30 $ 88 $ 78 Identified intangible amortization expense 13 11 36 36 Total $ 38 $ 41 $ 124 $ 114

(a) The Company reclassified certain prior period amounts between Compensation and benefits and Other operating expenses for each reporting segment for comparability purposes. The reclassification had no impact on consolidated or reporting segment total expenses.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,798 $ 3,358 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 11,923 10,794 Net receivables 7,422 6,418 Other current assets 1,143 1,178 Total current assets 22,286 21,748 Goodwill and intangible assets 20,955 19,861 Fixed assets, net 884 882 Pension related assets 2,384 2,051 Right of use assets 1,487 1,541 Deferred tax assets 242 357 Other assets 1,626 1,590 TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,864 $ 48,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 518 $ 1,619 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,099 3,403 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 2,785 3,346 Current lease liabilities 313 312 Accrued income taxes 565 321 Dividends payable 401 - Fiduciary liabilities 11,923 10,794 Total current liabilities 19,604 19,795 Long-term debt 12,330 11,844 Pension, post-retirement and post-employment benefits 704 779 Long-term lease liabilities 1,618 1,661 Liabilities for errors and omissions 330 314 Other liabilities 1,396 1,267 Total equity 13,882 12,370 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 49,864 $ 48,030

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating cash flows: Net income before non-controlling interests $ 3,316 $ 3,037 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 545 527 Non-cash lease expense 206 215 Share-based compensation expense 283 273 Net gain on investments, disposition of assets and other (87 ) (7 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accrued compensation and employee benefits (582 ) (458 ) Provision for taxes, net of payments and refunds 233 242 Net receivables (821 ) (670 ) Other changes to assets and liabilities (256 ) (201 ) Contributions to pension and other benefit plans in excess of current year credit (262 ) (246 ) Operating lease liabilities (229 ) (237 ) Net cash provided by operations 2,346 2,475 Financing cash flows: Purchase of treasury shares (900 ) (900 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 988 2,170 Repayments of debt (1,613 ) (12 ) Payment of bridge loan commitment fees (23 ) - Net issuance of common stock from treasury shares 44 20 Net distributions of non-controlling interests and deferred/contingent consideration (122 ) (342 ) Dividends paid (1,110 ) (944 ) Change in fiduciary liabilities 916 1,223 Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (1,820 ) 1,215 Investing cash flows: Capital expenditures (240 ) (296 ) Purchases of long term investments and other (17 ) (28 ) Sales of long term investments 17 18 Dispositions 106 (18 ) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash held in a fiduciary capacity acquired (1,042 ) (619 ) Net cash used for investing activities (1,176 ) (943 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 219 (120 ) (Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity (431 ) 2,627 Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at beginning of period 14,152 12,102 Cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity at end of period $ 13,721 $ 14,729

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Balance at September 30, 2024 2023 (In millions) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,798 $ 2,901 Cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity 11,923 11,828 Total cash, cash equivalents, and cash and cash equivalents held in a fiduciary capacity $ 13,721 $ 14,729

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP revenue isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements and certain transaction-related items from the current period GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP revenue measure is presented on a constant currency basis, excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The Company isolates the impact of foreign exchange rate movements period over period, by translating the current period foreign currency GAAP revenue into U.S. Dollars based on the difference in the current and corresponding prior period exchange rates. Similarly, certain other items such as acquisitions and dispositions, including transfers among businesses, may impact period over period comparisons of revenue and are consistently excluded from current and prior period GAAP revenues for comparability purposes. Percentage changes, referred to as non-GAAP underlying revenue, are calculated by dividing the period over period change in non-GAAP revenue by the prior period non-GAAP revenue.

The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:

2024 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP Revenue Currency Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue GAAP Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 2,934 $ 11 $ (68 ) $ 2,877 $ 2,700 $ (1 ) $ 2,699 Guy Carpenter 381 1 - 382 359 - 359 Subtotal 3,315 12 (68 ) 3,259 3,059 (1 ) 3,058 Fiduciary interest income 138 - (1 ) 137 131 - 131 Total Risk and Insurance Services 3,453 12 (69 ) 3,396 3,190 (1 ) 3,189 Consulting Mercer 1,452 5 (23 ) 1,434 1,425 (67 ) 1,358 Oliver Wyman Group 810 (2 ) (21 ) 787 781 - 781 Total Consulting 2,262 3 (44 ) 2,221 2,206 (67 ) 2,139 Corporate Eliminations (18 ) - - (18 ) (14 ) - (14 ) Total Revenue $ 5,697 $ 15 $ (113 ) $ 5,599 $ 5,382 $ (68 ) $ 5,314

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

2024 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP Revenue Currency Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue GAAP Revenue Acquisitions/ Dispositions/ Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue Marsh: EMEA $ 747 $ (5 ) $ (1 ) $ 741 $ 692 $ (1 ) $ 691 Asia Pacific 342 - (15 ) 327 311 - 311 Latin America 134 14 (2 ) 146 134 - 134 Total International 1,223 9 (18 ) 1,214 1,137 (1 ) 1,136 U.S./Canada 1,711 2 (50 ) 1,663 1,563 - 1,563 Total Marsh $ 2,934 $ 11 $ (68 ) $ 2,877 $ 2,700 $ (1 ) $ 2,699 Mercer: Wealth $ 625 $ (4 ) $ (9 ) $ 612 $ 635 $ (46 ) $ 589 Health 520 5 (11 ) 514 496 (21 ) 475 Career 307 4 (3 ) 308 294 - 294 Total Mercer $ 1,452 $ 5 $ (23 ) $ 1,434 $ 1,425 $ (67 ) $ 1,358 Note: Amounts in the tables above are rounded to whole numbers.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Millions) (Unaudited)

The following table provides the reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP revenue:

2024 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP Revenue Currency Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue GAAP Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue Risk and Insurance Services Marsh $ 9,202 $ 50 $ (171 ) $ 9,081 $ 8,482 $ (2 ) $ 8,480 Guy Carpenter 2,161 5 (3 ) 2,163 2,006 (12 ) 1,994 Subtotal 11,363 55 (174 ) 11,244 10,488 (14 ) 10,474 Fiduciary interest income 385 1 (2 ) 384 330 - 330 Total Risk and Insurance Services 11,748 56 (176 ) 11,628 10,818 (14 ) 10,804 Consulting Mercer (a) 4,256 30 (77 ) 4,209 4,143 (159 ) 3,984 Oliver Wyman Group 2,436 (3 ) (50 ) 2,383 2,266 (1 ) 2,265 Total Consulting 6,692 27 (127 ) 6,592 6,409 (160 ) 6,249 Corporate Eliminations (49 ) - - (49 ) (45 ) - (45 ) Total Revenue $ 18,391 $ 83 $ (303 ) $ 18,171 $ 17,182 $ (174 ) $ 17,008

Revenue Details

The following table provides more detailed revenue information for certain of the components presented above:

2024 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP Revenue Currency Impact Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue GAAP Revenue Acquisitions/

Dispositions/

Other Impact Non-GAAP Revenue Marsh: EMEA $ 2,684 $ (10 ) $ (3 ) $ 2,671 $ 2,482 $ (2 ) $ 2,480 Asia Pacific 1,069 25 (54 ) 1,040 980 - 980 Latin America 396 31 (10 ) 417 386 - 386 Total International 4,149 46 (67 ) 4,128 3,848 (2 ) 3,846 U.S./Canada 5,053 4 (104 ) 4,953 4,634 - 4,634 Total Marsh $ 9,202 $ 50 $ (171 ) $ 9,081 $ 8,482 $ (2 ) $ 8,480 Mercer: Wealth (a) $ 1,909 $ 2 $ (83 ) $ 1,828 $ 1,853 $ (94 ) $ 1,759 Health (a) 1,605 14 11 1,630 1,559 (65 ) 1,494 Career 742 14 (5 ) 751 731 - 731 Total Mercer $ 4,256 $ 30 $ (77 ) $ 4,209 $ 4,143 $ (159 ) $ 3,984

(a) Acquisitions, dispositions, and other in 2024 includes a net gain of $21 million from the sale of the U.K. pension administration and U.S. health and benefits administration businesses, that comprised of a $66 million gain in Wealth, offset by a $45 million loss in Health. Note: Amounts in the tables above are rounded to whole numbers.

