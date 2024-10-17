STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $188.8 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $222.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Third quarter 2024 results include $56.2 million pre-tax ($41.0 million after tax), or $0.241 per diluted share, of securities repositioning net losses, strategic restructuring costs, and other adjustments. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.341 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"Webster delivered solid deposit and loan growth, even in a challenging environment," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our growth was the result of broad contributions across business segments and teams."
Highlights for the third quarter of 2024:
- Revenue of $647.6 million.
- Period end loans and leases balance of $51.9 billion, up $0.4 billion or 0.7 percent from prior quarter; excluding a $0.3 billion strategic repositioning of the balance sheet through a commercial real estate ("CRE") securitization, loans grew 1.3 percent.
- Period end deposits balance of $64.5 billion, up $2.2 billion or 3.6 percent from prior quarter; core deposit growth of $2.6 billion from prior quarter; $1.1 billion of growth from seasonal public funds inflows.
- Provision for credit losses of $54.0 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.01 percent; adjusted 1.22 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 14.29 percent1; adjusted 17.28 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.36 percent, up 4 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.23%.
- Efficiency ratio of 45.49 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.48 percent1.
"In addition to our diverse balance sheet growth, we took actions this quarter to reduce our CRE concentration, enhance capital ratios, and further mitigate our interest rate sensitivity while maintaining industry leading efficiency," said Neal Holland, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2023:
- Net interest income was $589.9 million compared to $587.1 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.36 percent compared to 3.49 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 20 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 35 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $69.8 billion and increased by $2.7 billion, or 4.0 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $51.8 billion and increased by $0.8 billion, or 1.6 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $62.6 billion and increased by $3.0 billion, or 5.0 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $54.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $18.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses was $59.0 million in the prior quarter, and $36.5 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $35.4 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior quarter, and $29.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.27 percent, compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.23 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.30 percent at June 30, 2024, and 1.27 percent at September 30, 2023. The allowance represented 162 percent of nonperforming loans and leases, compared to 181 percent at June 30, 2024, and 295 percent at September 30, 2023.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest income was $57.7 million compared to $90.4 million, a decrease of $32.7 million. Total non-interest income includes a $19.6 million net loss on the sale of investment securities and a $16.0 million loss on the exit of non-core operations including the write-off of a related customer intangible. Excluding these items, total non-interest income increased $2.9 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and higher investment services income, which was partially offset by a reduction in the credit valuation adjustment on customer derivatives.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest expense was $349.0 million compared to $362.6 million, a decrease of $13.6 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $20.6 million related to strategic restructuring costs and other adjustments partially offset by a benefit on the FDIC special assessment compared to a net $61.6 million of Sterling merger charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $27.4 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and related intangible amortization expense, along with investments in human capital and technology.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2023:
- Income tax expense was $51.7 million compared to $52.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.1 percent compared to 18.7 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflected the recognition of discrete tax benefits from merger related charges and tax return true-up adjustments, while the current period includes discrete tax expense from tax return true-ups and other items.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $17.2 billion, compared to $16.4 billion at June 30, 2024, and $14.5 billion at September 30, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $486.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $772.2 million at June 30, 2024, and $1.1 billion at September 30, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $677.0 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $964.5 million at June 30, 2024, and $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $51.9 billion, compared to $51.6 billion at June 30, 2024, and $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023. Compared to June 30, 2024, commercial loans and leases increased by $628.6 million, commercial real estate loans decreased by $586.4 million, residential mortgages increased by $292.3 million, and consumer loans increased by $39.1 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.4 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.1 billion, residential mortgages increased by $348.2 million, and consumer loans decreased by $26.9 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.8 billion, compared to $3.0 billion in the prior quarter, and $1.5 billion a year ago. In addition, $0.8 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter, and $1.5 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $425.6 million, or 0.82 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $368.8 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2024, and $215.1 million, or 0.43 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2023.
- Past due loans and leases were $108.9 million, compared to $166.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $70.7 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial non-mortgage, partially offset by commercial real estate and residential mortgages.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $64.5 billion, compared to $62.3 billion at June 30, 2024, and $60.3 billion at September 30, 2023. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 88.5 percent, compared to 87.5 percent at June 30, 2024, and 87.6 percent at September 30, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 80.5 percent, compared to 82.8 percent at June 30, 2024, and 83.0 percent at September 30, 2023.
- Total borrowings were $4.1 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2023.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 8.67 percent and 14.29 percent, respectively, compared to 11.00 percent and 17.51 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.85 percent and 7.48 percent, respectively, compared to 7.62 percent and 7.22 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 11.12 percent at September 30, 2023.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $52.00 and $33.26, respectively, compared to $46.00 and $29.48, respectively, at September 30, 2023.
1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
Reportable segments:
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its regional banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At September 30, 2024, Commercial Banking had $40.4 billion in loans and leases and $17.1 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $3.0 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$338,424
$365,003
(7.3
)%
Non-interest income
33,288
28,804
15.6
Operating revenue
371,712
393,807
(5.6
)
Non-interest expense
100,892
98,736
(2.2
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$270,820
$295,071
(8.2
)
Percent
At September 30,
Increase/
(In millions)
2024
2023
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$40,372
$38,849
3.9
%
Deposits
17,124
17,166
(0.2
)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,968
2,727
8.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $24.3 million, to $270.8 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $26.6 million, to $338.4 million, primarily driven by higher loan funding costs coupled with higher deposit rates. Non-interest income increased $4.5 million, to $33.3 million, primarily driven by loan sale/securitization activity in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million, to $100.9 million, primarily driven by continued investments in human capital and technology.
Healthcare Financial Services
Webster's Healthcare Financial Services segment is comprised of HSA Bank and the Ametros business, which was acquired in the first quarter of 2024. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At September 30, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $15.1 billion in total footings comprising $9.9 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$93,940
$77,669
20.9
%
Non-interest income
26,541
20,799
27.6
Operating revenue
120,481
98,468
22.4
Non-interest expense
54,023
39,870
(35.5
)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$66,458
$58,598
13.4
At September 30,
Percent
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,341
3,186
4.9
%
Deposits
$9,940
$8,230
20.8
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
5,205
4,095
27.1
Total footings
$15,146
$12,325
22.9
Pre-tax net revenue increased $7.9 million, to $66.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $16.3 million, to $93.9 million, primarily due to $11.8 million from Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread coupled with deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $5.7 million, to $26.5 million, primarily due to $6.8 million from Ametros, offset by a decrease of $1.1 million from HSA Bank. The decrease in HSA Bank was the net result of lower customer account fees partially offset by higher interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $14.1 million, to $54.0 million, primarily due to $11.8 million from Ametros. HSA Bank expenses were $2.3 million higher due to higher service contract expense related to account growth and support costs.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the consumer lending and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At September 30, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.6 billion in loans and $27.0 billion in deposits, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended September 30,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$202,122
$221,698
(8.8
)%
Non-interest income
28,299
28,687
(1.4
)
Operating revenue
230,421
250,385
(8.0
)
Non-interest expense
116,253
117,273
0.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$114,168
$133,112
(14.2
)
At September 30,
Percent
(In millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Loans
$11,571
$11,219
3.1
%
Deposits
27,020
25,869
4.4
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,948
7,615
4.4
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $19.0 million, to $114.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $19.6 million, to $202.1 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million, to $28.3 million, primarily driven by lower deposit service fees and loan related fees, partially offset by increased ATM fees and investment services income. Non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million, to $116.3 million, primarily driven by lower compensation and processing expenses, partially offset by higher technology costs.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefit solutions and administrator of medical insurance claim settlements. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $79 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's third quarter 2024 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on October 17, 2024. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: projections of revenues, expenses, expense savings, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; statements of future economic performance; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause Webster's actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; continued regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response to volatility in the banking industry; volatility in Webster's stock price due to investor sentiment and perception of the banking industry; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions, and the impact they may have on Webster or its customers; volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the impact of unrealized losses in Webster's available-for-sale securities portfolio; changes in laws and regulations, or existing laws and regulations that Webster becomes subject to, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, cybersecurity, and healthcare administration, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; adverse conditions in the securities markets that could lead to impairment in the value of Webster's securities portfolio; inflation, monetary fluctuations, and changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on economic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs, and Webster's loans and leases and securities portfolios; possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures; the impact of the 2024 U.S. presidential election; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable information and technology systems; the effects of any cybersecurity threats, attacks or events, or fraudulent activity, including those that involve Webster's third-party vendors and service providers; performance by Webster's counterparties and third-party vendors; Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; Webster's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; Webster's ability to attract, develop, motivate, and retain skilled employees; changes in loan demand or real estate values; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors, or types and the level of nonperforming assets, charge-offs, and delinquencies; changes in our estimates of current expected credit losses based upon periodic review under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; legal and regulatory developments, including any due to recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; Webster's ability to navigate any environmental, social, governmental, and sustainability concerns of different stakeholders and activists that may arise from its business activities; Webster's ability to assess and monitor the effect of artificial intelligence on its business and operations; unforeseen events, such as pandemics, natural disasters, and severe weather events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; and the other factors that are described in Webster's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by Webster in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Webster's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Webster to predict all of them. Webster undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.
The efficiency ratio, which represents the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. The return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) represents net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits reflect total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated excluding a net loss on sale of investment securities, exit of non-core operations, strategic restructuring costs, and a FDIC special assessment benefit, which have been tax-effected.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Refer the tables beginning on page 19 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
|$
192,985
|$
181,633
|$
216,323
|$
185,393
|$
226,475
|Net income available to common stockholders
188,823
177,471
212,160
181,230
222,313
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.10
1.03
1.23
1.05
1.28
|Return on average assets (annualized)
1.01
%
0.96
%
1.15
%
1.01
%
1.23
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
14.29
14.17
16.30
14.49
17.51
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
8.67
8.40
10.01
9.03
11.00
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
8.92
6.88
14.89
10.05
13.34
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
687,798
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|Nonperforming assets
427,274
374,884
289,254
218,600
218,402
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.32
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.25
%
1.27
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.27
0.26
0.29
0.27
0.23
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.82
0.72
0.56
0.41
0.43
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.82
0.73
0.57
0.43
0.44
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
161.60
181.48
226.17
303.39
295.48
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.85
%
7.56
%
7.54
%
8.12
%
7.62
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.48
7.18
7.15
7.73
7.22
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.75
11.09
11.08
11.62
11.64
|Total risk-based capital (2)
14.03
13.28
13.21
13.72
13.79
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.23
10.59
10.57
11.11
11.12
|Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.58
11.46
11.49
11.60
11.21
|Net interest margin
3.36
3.32
3.35
3.42
3.49
|Efficiency ratio (1)
45.49
46.22
45.25
43.04
41.75
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|$
8,914,071
|$
8,525,289
|$
8,463,519
|$
8,406,017
|$
7,915,222
|Book value per common share
52.00
49.74
49.07
48.87
46.00
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
33.26
30.82
30.22
32.39
29.48
|Common stock closing price
46.61
43.59
50.77
50.76
40.31
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
171,428
171,402
172,464
172,022
172,056
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
169,569
169,675
170,445
170,415
171,210
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
169,894
169,937
170,704
170,623
171,350
|(1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|September 30,
2023
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
721,261
|$
333,138
|$
406,300
|Interest-bearing deposits
2,476,290
1,202,515
1,766,431
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
8,594,978
7,808,874
7,653,391
|Held-to-maturity, net
8,565,936
8,637,654
6,875,772
|Total investment securities, net
17,160,914
16,446,528
14,529,163
|Loans held for sale
117,615
248,137
46,267
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
20,120,992
19,492,433
19,691,486
|Commercial real estate
21,691,377
22,277,813
20,583,254
|Residential mortgages
8,576,612
8,284,297
8,228,451
|Consumer
1,558,034
1,518,922
1,584,955
|Total loans and leases
51,947,015
51,573,465
50,088,146
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(687,798)
(669,355)
(635,438)
|Total loans and leases, net
51,259,217
50,904,110
49,452,708
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
360,795
348,263
306,085
|Premises and equipment, net
411,070
417,700
431,698
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,212,050
3,242,193
2,843,217
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,247,624
1,241,367
1,242,648
|Deferred tax assets, net
273,174
354,482
478,926
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
2,213,890
2,099,673
1,627,408
|Total assets
|$
79,453,900
|$
76,838,106
|$
73,130,851
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
10,744,524
|$
9,996,274
|$
11,410,063
|Health savings accounts
8,951,383
8,474,857
8,229,889
|Interest-bearing checking
10,016,651
9,509,202
8,826,265
|Money market
20,460,382
19,559,083
17,755,198
|Savings
6,921,459
6,965,774
6,622,833
|Certificates of deposit
6,020,031
5,861,431
5,150,139
|Brokered certificates of deposit
1,400,000
1,910,071
2,337,380
|Total deposits
64,514,430
62,276,692
60,331,767
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
100,232
239,524
157,491
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,110,205
2,809,843
1,810,218
|Long-term debt
910,963
912,743
1,050,539
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,620,020
1,790,036
1,581,635
|Total liabilities
70,255,850
68,028,838
64,931,650
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,914,071
8,525,289
7,915,222
|Total stockholders' equity
9,198,050
8,809,268
8,199,201
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
79,453,900
|$
76,838,106
|$
73,130,851
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
809,184
|$
793,626
|$
2,399,326
|$
2,281,955
|Interest on investment securities
176,722
113,395
485,134
321,964
|Loans held for sale
5,400
17
11,075
454
|Other interest and dividends
12,757
23,751
36,664
90,740
|Total interest income
1,004,063
930,789
2,932,199
2,695,113
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
371,075
293,955
1,068,309
695,625
|Borrowings
43,105
49,698
133,971
233,240
|Total interest expense
414,180
343,653
1,202,280
928,865
|Net interest income
589,883
587,136
1,729,919
1,766,248
|Provision for credit losses
54,000
36,500
158,500
114,747
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
535,883
550,636
1,571,419
1,651,501
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
38,863
41,005
122,479
131,859
|Loan and lease related fees
18,513
19,966
57,614
63,499
|Wealth and investment services
8,367
7,254
24,847
21,232
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
8,020
6,620
20,325
19,641
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(19,597)
-
(79,338)
(16,795)
|Other income
3,575
15,537
53,465
31,086
|Total non-interest income
57,741
90,382
199,392
250,522
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
194,736
180,333
570,126
526,838
|Occupancy
18,879
18,617
53,421
59,042
|Technology and equipment
56,696
55,261
147,835
151,442
|Marketing
4,224
4,810
12,612
13,446
|Professional and outside services
16,001
26,874
43,048
88,693
|Intangible assets amortization
8,491
8,899
26,401
27,589
|Deposit insurance
13,555
13,310
52,843
39,356
|Other expenses
36,376
54,474
104,616
132,728
|Total non-interest expense
348,958
362,578
1,010,902
1,039,134
|Income before income taxes
244,666
278,440
759,909
862,889
|Income tax expense
51,681
51,965
168,968
180,442
|Net income
192,985
226,475
590,941
682,447
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,162)
(12,487)
(12,487)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
188,823
|$
222,313
|$
578,454
|$
669,960
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
169,894
171,350
170,226
172,326
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.10
|$
1.29
|$
3.37
|$
3.85
|Diluted
1.10
1.28
3.36
3.85
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
809,184
|$
798,097
|$
792,045
|$
789,423
|$
793,626
|Interest on investment securities
176,722
160,827
147,585
128,924
113,395
|Loans held for sale
5,400
5593
82
280
17
|Other interest and dividends
12,757
11,769
12,138
14,520
23,751
|Total interest income
1,004,063
976,286
951,850
933,147
930,789
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
371,075
361,263
335,971
325,793
293,955
|Borrowings
43,105
42,726
48,140
36,333
49,698
|Total interest expense
414,180
403,989
384,111
362,126
343,653
|Net interest income
589,883
572,297
567,739
571,021
587,136
|Provision for credit losses
54,000
59,000
45,500
36,000
36,500
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
535,883
513,297
522,239
535,021
550,636
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
38,863
41,027
42,589
37,459
41,005
|Loan and lease related fees
18,513
19,334
19,767
21,362
19,966
|Wealth and investment services
8,367
8,556
7,924
7,767
7,254
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
8,020
6,359
5,946
6,587
6,620
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(19,597)
(49,915)
(9,826)
(16,825)
-
|Other income
3,575
16,937
32,953
7,465
15,537
|Total non-interest income
57,741
42,298
99,353
63,815
90,382
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
194,736
186,850
188,540
184,914
180,333
|Occupancy
18,879
15,103
19,439
18,478
18,617
|Technology and equipment
56,696
45,303
45,836
46,486
55,261
|Marketing
4,224
4,107
4,281
5,176
4,810
|Professional and outside services
16,001
14,066
12,981
18,804
26,874
|Intangible assets amortization
8,491
8,716
9,194
8,618
8,899
|Deposit insurance
13,555
15,065
24,223
58,725
13,310
|Other expenses
36,376
36,811
31,429
36,020
54,474
|Total non-interest expense
348,958
326,021
335,923
377,221
362,578
|Income before income taxes
244,666
229,574
285,669
221,615
278,440
|Income tax expense
51,681
47,941
69,346
36,222
51,965
|Net income
192,985
181,633
216,323
185,393
226,475
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,162)
(4,162)
(4,163)
(4,163)
(4,162)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
188,823
|$
177,471
|$
212,160
|$
181,230
|$
222,313
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
169,894
169,937
170,704
170,623
171,350
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.10
|$
1.03
|$
1.23
|$
1.05
|$
1.29
|Diluted
1.10
1.03
1.23
1.05
1.28
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
51,752,193
|$
820,209
6.22
%
|$
50,912,188
|$
804,930
6.20
%
|Investment securities (1)
16,886,464
179,356
4.10
14,686,798
119,997
3.09
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
340,330
4,383
5.12
355,495
7,619
8.50
|Interest-bearing deposits
629,180
8,374
5.21
1,187,096
16,132
5.32
|Loans held for sale
216,735
5,400
9.97
6,756
17
1.03
|Total interest-earning assets
69,824,902
|$
1,017,722
5.69
%
67,148,333
|$
948,695
5.49
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
6,980,399
6,459,493
|Total assets
|$
76,805,301
|$
73,607,826
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
10,243,045
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,335,734
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,546,941
3,257
0.15
8,235,632
3,126
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
36,599,576
286,280
3.11
32,673,899
214,891
2.61
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,190,093
81,538
4.51
7,342,757
75,938
4.10
|Total deposits
62,579,655
371,075
2.36
59,588,022
293,955
1.96
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
125,738
38
0.12
170,256
50
0.12
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,535,497
35,172
5.43
2,945,136
40,196
5.34
|Long-term debt (1)
911,834
7,895
3.56
1,051,380
9,452
3.70
|Total borrowings
3,573,069
43,105
4.77
4,166,772
49,698
4.72
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
66,152,724
|$
414,180
2.49
%
63,754,794
|$
343,653
2.14
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,657,443
1,482,563
|Total liabilities
67,810,167
65,237,357
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,711,155
8,086,490
|Total stockholders' equity
8,995,134
8,370,469
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
76,805,301
|$
73,607,826
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
603,542
605,042
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(13,659)
(17,906)
|Net interest income
|$
589,883
|$
587,136
|Net interest margin
3.36
%
3.49
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
51,376,513
|$
2,430,382
6.23
%
|$
50,733,691
|$
2,313,030
6.02
%
|Investment securities (1)
16,505,404
497,931
3.87
14,700,296
341,998
2.95
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
340,222
13,901
5.46
442,429
19,204
5.80
|Interest-bearing deposits
563,217
22,763
5.31
1,872,657
71,536
5.04
|Loans held for sale
150,985
11,075
9.78
35,982
454
1.68
|Total interest-earning assets
68,936,341
|$
2,976,052
5.65
%
67,785,055
|$
2,746,222
5.30
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
7,091,307
6,271,968
|Total assets
|$
76,027,648
|$
74,057,023
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
10,327,076
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,775,500
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,560,303
9,654
0.15
8,259,408
9,243
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
35,227,682
799,939
3.03
31,442,258
516,646
2.20
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,508,481
258,716
4.60
6,192,415
169,736
3.66
|Total deposits
61,623,542
1,068,309
2.32
57,669,581
695,625
1.61
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
198,029
3,260
2.16
430,989
7,940
2.43
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,551,535
106,266
5.47
5,104,372
196,878
5.09
|Long-term debt (1)
935,370
24,445
3.58
1,061,643
28,422
3.68
|Total borrowings
3,684,934
133,971
4.82
6,597,004
233,240
4.69
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
65,308,476
|$
1,202,280
2.46
%
64,266,585
|$
928,865
1.93
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
1,888,947
1,462,723
|Total liabilities
67,197,423
65,729,308
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,546,246
8,043,736
|Total stockholders' equity
8,830,225
8,327,715
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
76,027,648
|$
74,057,023
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
1,773,772
1,817,357
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(43,853)
(51,109)
|Net interest income
|$
1,729,919
|$
1,766,248
|Net interest margin
3.34
%
3.49
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Loans and leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,657,089
|$
18,021,758
|$
17,976,128
|$
18,214,261
|$
18,058,524
|Asset-based lending
1,463,903
1,470,675
1,492,886
1,557,841
1,632,962
|Commercial real estate
21,691,377
22,277,813
21,869,502
21,157,732
20,583,254
|Residential mortgages
8,576,612
8,284,297
8,226,154
8,227,923
8,228,451
|Consumer
1,558,034
1,518,922
1,533,972
1,568,295
1,584,955
|Total loans and leases
51,947,015
51,573,465
51,098,642
50,726,052
50,088,146
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(687,798)
(669,355)
(641,442)
(635,737)
(635,438)
|Total loans and leases, net
|$
51,259,217
|$
50,904,110
|$
50,457,200
|$
50,090,315
|$
49,452,708
|Loans and leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,166,258
|$
17,995,654
|$
18,235,402
|$
18,181,417
|$
18,839,776
|Asset-based lending
1,452,794
1,473,175
1,523,616
1,588,350
1,663,481
|Commercial real estate
22,215,293
22,186,566
21,403,765
20,764,834
20,614,334
|Residential mortgages
8,390,613
8,252,397
8,225,151
8,240,390
8,200,938
|Consumer
1,527,235
1,527,007
1,550,484
1,577,349
1,593,659
|Total loans and leases
|$
51,752,193
|$
51,434,799
|$
50,938,418
|$
50,352,340
|$
50,912,188
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
215,834
|$
210,906
|$
203,626
|$
134,617
|$
121,067
|Asset-based lending
29,791
29,791
34,915
35,090
10,350
|Commercial real estate
150,711
96,337
14,323
11,314
31,004
|Residential mortgages
9,098
11,345
8,407
5,591
27,312
|Consumer
20,183
20,457
22,341
22,932
25,320
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
425,617
|$
368,836
|$
283,612
|$
209,544
|$
215,053
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
504
|$
5,013
|$
5,540
|$
8,954
|$
2,687
|Residential mortgages
221
-
-
-
662
|Consumer
932
1,035
102
102
-
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
1,657
|$
6,048
|$
5,642
|$
9,056
|$
3,349
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
427,274
|$
374,884
|$
289,254
|$
218,600
|$
218,402
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
45,123
|$
134,794
|$
15,365
|$
7,071
|$
38,875
|Commercial real estate
36,110
10,284
72,999
9,002
3,491
|Residential mortgages
18,153
13,008
17,580
21,047
16,208
|Consumer
9,471
8,185
6,824
9,417
12,016
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
108,857
|$
166,271
|$
112,768
|$
46,537
|$
70,590
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
71
9
12,460
52
138
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
108,928
|$
166,280
|$
125,228
|$
46,589
|$
70,728
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|$
628,911
|Provision
53,869
61,041
43,194
34,300
35,839
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
36,362
33,356
38,461
28,794
27,360
|Consumer portfolio
997
1,418
1,330
6,878
3,642
|Total charge-offs
37,359
34,774
39,791
35,672
31,002
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
377
360
553
396
292
|Consumer portfolio
1,556
1,286
1,749
1,275
1,398
|Total recoveries
1,933
1,646
2,302
1,671
1,690
|Total net charge-offs
35,426
33,128
37,489
34,001
29,312
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
687,798
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
22,598
22,456
24,495
24,734
23,040
|ACL, ending balance
|$
710,396
|$
691,811
|$
665,937
|$
660,471
|$
658,478
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
348,958
|$
326,021
|$
335,923
|$
377,221
|$
362,578
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(687)
(364)
(330)
(96)
(492)
|Intangible assets amortization
8,491
8,716
9,194
8,618
8,899
|Operating lease depreciation
197
560
663
900
1,146
|FDIC special assessment
(1,544)
-
11,862
47,164
-
|Merger related expenses (1)
-
-
3,139
30,679
61,625
|Strategic restructuring costs and other
22,169
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
320,332
|$
317,109
|$
311,395
|$
289,956
|$
291,400
|Net interest income
|$
589,883
|$
572,297
|$
567,739
|$
571,021
|$
587,136
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
13,659
14,315
15,879
17,830
17,906
|Non-interest income
57,741
42,298
99,353
63,815
90,382
|Other income (2)
7,448
7,802
7,626
5,099
3,614
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
197
560
663
900
1,146
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(19,597)
(49,915)
(9,826)
(16,825)
-
|Exit of non-core operations
(15,977)
-
-
-
-
|Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
11,655
-
-
|Adjusted income
|$
704,108
|$
686,067
|$
688,105
|$
673,690
|$
697,892
|Efficiency ratio
45.49
%
46.22
%
45.25
%
43.04
%
41.75
%
|ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
192,985
|$
181,633
|$
216,323
|$
185,393
|$
226,475
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
4,162
4,163
4,163
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,708
6,886
7,263
6,808
7,030
|Adjusted net income
|$
195,531
|$
184,357
|$
219,423
|$
188,038
|$
229,343
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
782,124
|$
737,428
|$
877,692
|$
752,152
|$
917,372
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,995,134
|$
8,733,737
|$
8,759,992
|$
8,312,798
|$
8,370,469
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,238,115
3,246,940
3,090,751
2,838,770
2,847,560
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,473,040
|$
5,202,818
|$
5,385,262
|$
5,190,049
|$
5,238,930
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
14.29
%
14.17
%
16.30
%
14.49
%
17.51
%
|(1) Merger related expenses include Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2023 periods primarily include charges related to the merger with Sterling.
|(2) Other income includes the taxable-equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
9,198,050
|$
8,809,268
|$
8,747,498
|$
8,689,996
|$
8,199,201
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,212,050
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,843,217
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,986,000
|$
5,567,075
|$
5,496,589
|$
5,855,396
|$
5,355,984
|Total assets
|$
79,453,900
|$
76,838,106
|$
76,161,693
|$
74,945,249
|$
73,130,851
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,212,050
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,843,217
|Tangible assets
|$
76,241,850
|$
73,595,913
|$
72,910,784
|$
72,110,649
|$
70,287,634
|Tangible equity
7.85
%
7.56
%
7.54
%
8.12
%
7.62
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,986,000
|$
5,567,075
|$
5,496,589
|$
5,855,396
|$
5,355,984
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,702,021
|$
5,283,096
|$
5,212,610
|$
5,571,417
|$
5,072,005
|Tangible assets
|$
76,241,850
|$
73,595,913
|$
72,910,784
|$
72,110,649
|$
70,287,634
|Tangible common equity
7.48
%
7.18
%
7.15
%
7.73
%
7.22
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,702,021
|$
5,283,096
|$
5,212,610
|$
5,571,417
|$
5,072,005
|Common shares outstanding
171,428
171,402
172,464
172,022
172,056
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
33.26
|$
30.82
|$
30.22
|$
32.39
|$
29.48
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
64,514,430
|$
62,276,692
|$
60,747,743
|$
60,784,284
|$
60,331,767
|Less: Certificates of deposit
6,020,031
5,861,431
5,928,773
5,574,048
5,150,139
|Brokered certificates of deposit
1,400,000
1,910,071
1,008,547
2,890,411
2,337,380
|Core deposits
|$
57,094,399
|$
54,505,190
|$
53,810,423
|$
52,319,825
|$
52,844,248
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
192,985
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,162
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
6,708
|Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
14,283
|Exit of non-core operations, tax effected
11,644
|Strategic restructuring costs and other, tax-effected
16,158
|FDIC special assessment, tax-effected
(1,125)
|Adjusted net income
|$
236,491
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
945,964
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
8,995,134
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,238,115
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,473,040
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
17.28
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
192,985
|Add: Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
14,283
|Exit of non-core operations, tax-effected
11,644
|Strategic restructuring costs and other, tax-effected
16,158
|FDIC special assessment, tax-effected
(1,125)
|Adjusted net income
|$
233,945
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
935,780
|Average assets
|$
76,805,301
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.22
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
244.7
|$
188.8
|$
1.10
|Loss on sale of investment securities, net
19.6
14.3
0.08
|Exit of non-core operations
16.0
11.6
0.07
|Strategic restructuring costs and other
22.2
16.2
0.10
|FDIC special assessment
(1.5)
(1.1)
(0.01)
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
300.9
|$
229.8
|$
1.34
|Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding
Contacts
Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
acferreira@websterbank.com
Investor Contact
Emlen Harmon, 212-309-7646
eharmon@websterbank.com