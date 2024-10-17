STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $188.8 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $222.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2024 results include $56.2 million pre-tax ($41.0 million after tax), or $0.241 per diluted share, of securities repositioning net losses, strategic restructuring costs, and other adjustments. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.341 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

" Webster delivered solid deposit and loan growth, even in a challenging environment," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. " Our growth was the result of broad contributions across business segments and teams."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024:

Revenue of $647.6 million.

Period end loans and leases balance of $51.9 billion, up $0.4 billion or 0.7 percent from prior quarter; excluding a $0.3 billion strategic repositioning of the balance sheet through a commercial real estate ("CRE") securitization, loans grew 1.3 percent.

Period end deposits balance of $64.5 billion, up $2.2 billion or 3.6 percent from prior quarter; core deposit growth of $2.6 billion from prior quarter; $1.1 billion of growth from seasonal public funds inflows.

Provision for credit losses of $54.0 million.

Return on average assets of 1.01 percent; adjusted 1.22 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 14.29 percent 1 ; adjusted 17.28 percent 1 .

; adjusted 17.28 percent . Net interest margin of 3.36 percent, up 4 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.23%.

Efficiency ratio of 45.49 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.48 percent1.

" In addition to our diverse balance sheet growth, we took actions this quarter to reduce our CRE concentration, enhance capital ratios, and further mitigate our interest rate sensitivity while maintaining industry leading efficiency," said Neal Holland, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2023:

Net interest income was $589.9 million compared to $587.1 million.

Net interest margin was 3.36 percent compared to 3.49 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 20 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 35 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $69.8 billion and increased by $2.7 billion, or 4.0 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $51.8 billion and increased by $0.8 billion, or 1.6 percent.

Average deposits totaled $62.6 billion and increased by $3.0 billion, or 5.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $54.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $18.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses was $59.0 million in the prior quarter, and $36.5 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $35.4 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior quarter, and $29.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.27 percent, compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.23 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.32 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.30 percent at June 30, 2024, and 1.27 percent at September 30, 2023. The allowance represented 162 percent of nonperforming loans and leases, compared to 181 percent at June 30, 2024, and 295 percent at September 30, 2023.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2023:

Total non-interest income was $57.7 million compared to $90.4 million, a decrease of $32.7 million. Total non-interest income includes a $19.6 million net loss on the sale of investment securities and a $16.0 million loss on the exit of non-core operations including the write-off of a related customer intangible. Excluding these items, total non-interest income increased $2.9 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and higher investment services income, which was partially offset by a reduction in the credit valuation adjustment on customer derivatives.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2023:

Total non-interest expense was $349.0 million compared to $362.6 million, a decrease of $13.6 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $20.6 million related to strategic restructuring costs and other adjustments partially offset by a benefit on the FDIC special assessment compared to a net $61.6 million of Sterling merger charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $27.4 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and related intangible amortization expense, along with investments in human capital and technology.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2023:

Income tax expense was $51.7 million compared to $52.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.1 percent compared to 18.7 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflected the recognition of discrete tax benefits from merger related charges and tax return true-up adjustments, while the current period includes discrete tax expense from tax return true-ups and other items.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $17.2 billion, compared to $16.4 billion at June 30, 2024, and $14.5 billion at September 30, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $486.1 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $772.2 million at June 30, 2024, and $1.1 billion at September 30, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $677.0 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $964.5 million at June 30, 2024, and $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $51.9 billion, compared to $51.6 billion at June 30, 2024, and $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023. Compared to June 30, 2024, commercial loans and leases increased by $628.6 million, commercial real estate loans decreased by $586.4 million, residential mortgages increased by $292.3 million, and consumer loans increased by $39.1 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.4 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.1 billion, residential mortgages increased by $348.2 million, and consumer loans decreased by $26.9 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.8 billion, compared to $3.0 billion in the prior quarter, and $1.5 billion a year ago. In addition, $0.8 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter, and $1.5 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $425.6 million, or 0.82 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $368.8 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans and leases, at June 30, 2024, and $215.1 million, or 0.43 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2023.

Past due loans and leases were $108.9 million, compared to $166.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $70.7 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial non-mortgage, partially offset by commercial real estate and residential mortgages.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $64.5 billion, compared to $62.3 billion at June 30, 2024, and $60.3 billion at September 30, 2023. Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 88.5 percent, compared to 87.5 percent at June 30, 2024, and 87.6 percent at September 30, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 80.5 percent, compared to 82.8 percent at June 30, 2024, and 83.0 percent at September 30, 2023.

were 88.5 percent, compared to 87.5 percent at June 30, 2024, and 87.6 percent at September 30, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 80.5 percent, compared to 82.8 percent at June 30, 2024, and 83.0 percent at September 30, 2023. Total borrowings were $4.1 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2024, and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2023.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 1 were 8.67 percent and 14.29 percent, respectively, compared to 11.00 percent and 17.51 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023.

were 8.67 percent and 14.29 percent, respectively, compared to 11.00 percent and 17.51 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023. The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 7.85 percent and 7.48 percent, respectively, compared to 7.62 percent and 7.22 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 11.12 percent at September 30, 2023.

and tangible common equity ratios were 7.85 percent and 7.48 percent, respectively, compared to 7.62 percent and 7.22 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.23 percent, compared to 11.12 percent at September 30, 2023. Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $52.00 and $33.26, respectively, compared to $46.00 and $29.48, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.

Reportable segments:

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its regional banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At September 30, 2024, Commercial Banking had $40.4 billion in loans and leases and $17.1 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $3.0 billion in assets under administration and management.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended September 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $338,424 $365,003 (7.3 )% Non-interest income 33,288 28,804 15.6 Operating revenue 371,712 393,807 (5.6 ) Non-interest expense 100,892 98,736 (2.2 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $270,820 $295,071 (8.2 ) Percent At September 30, Increase/ (In millions) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Loans and leases $40,372 $38,849 3.9 % Deposits 17,124 17,166 (0.2 ) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 2,968 2,727 8.9

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $24.3 million, to $270.8 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $26.6 million, to $338.4 million, primarily driven by higher loan funding costs coupled with higher deposit rates. Non-interest income increased $4.5 million, to $33.3 million, primarily driven by loan sale/securitization activity in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million, to $100.9 million, primarily driven by continued investments in human capital and technology.

Healthcare Financial Services

Webster's Healthcare Financial Services segment is comprised of HSA Bank and the Ametros business, which was acquired in the first quarter of 2024. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At September 30, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $15.1 billion in total footings comprising $9.9 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended September 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $93,940 $77,669 20.9 % Non-interest income 26,541 20,799 27.6 Operating revenue 120,481 98,468 22.4 Non-interest expense 54,023 39,870 (35.5 ) Pre-tax, net revenue $66,458 $58,598 13.4 At September 30, Percent (Dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Increase Number of accounts (thousands) 3,341 3,186 4.9 % Deposits $9,940 $8,230 20.8 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 5,205 4,095 27.1 Total footings $15,146 $12,325 22.9

Pre-tax net revenue increased $7.9 million, to $66.5 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $16.3 million, to $93.9 million, primarily due to $11.8 million from Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread coupled with deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $5.7 million, to $26.5 million, primarily due to $6.8 million from Ametros, offset by a decrease of $1.1 million from HSA Bank. The decrease in HSA Bank was the net result of lower customer account fees partially offset by higher interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $14.1 million, to $54.0 million, primarily due to $11.8 million from Ametros. HSA Bank expenses were $2.3 million higher due to higher service contract expense related to account growth and support costs.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the consumer lending and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At September 30, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.6 billion in loans and $27.0 billion in deposits, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended September 30, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $202,122 $221,698 (8.8 )% Non-interest income 28,299 28,687 (1.4 ) Operating revenue 230,421 250,385 (8.0 ) Non-interest expense 116,253 117,273 0.9 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $114,168 $133,112 (14.2 ) At September 30, Percent (In millions) 2024 2023 Increase Loans $11,571 $11,219 3.1 % Deposits 27,020 25,869 4.4 AUA (off balance sheet) 7,948 7,615 4.4

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $19.0 million, to $114.2 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $19.6 million, to $202.1 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million, to $28.3 million, primarily driven by lower deposit service fees and loan related fees, partially offset by increased ATM fees and investment services income. Non-interest expense decreased $1.0 million, to $116.3 million, primarily driven by lower compensation and processing expenses, partially offset by higher technology costs.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefit solutions and administrator of medical insurance claim settlements. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $79 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 192,985 $ 181,633 $ 216,323 $ 185,393 $ 226,475 Net income available to common stockholders 188,823 177,471 212,160 181,230 222,313 Earnings per diluted common share 1.10 1.03 1.23 1.05 1.28 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 0.96 % 1.15 % 1.01 % 1.23 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 14.29 14.17 16.30 14.49 17.51 Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 8.67 8.40 10.01 9.03 11.00 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 8.92 6.88 14.89 10.05 13.34 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 687,798 $ 669,355 $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 Nonperforming assets 427,274 374,884 289,254 218,600 218,402 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.27 Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.27 0.23 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.82 0.72 0.56 0.41 0.43 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets 0.82 0.73 0.57 0.43 0.44 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 161.60 181.48 226.17 303.39 295.48 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 7.85 % 7.56 % 7.54 % 8.12 % 7.62 Tangible common equity (1) 7.48 7.18 7.15 7.73 7.22 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.75 11.09 11.08 11.62 11.64 Total risk-based capital (2) 14.03 13.28 13.21 13.72 13.79 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.23 10.59 10.57 11.11 11.12 Stockholders' equity / total assets 11.58 11.46 11.49 11.60 11.21 Net interest margin 3.36 3.32 3.35 3.42 3.49 Efficiency ratio (1) 45.49 46.22 45.25 43.04 41.75 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 8,914,071 $ 8,525,289 $ 8,463,519 $ 8,406,017 $ 7,915,222 Book value per common share 52.00 49.74 49.07 48.87 46.00 Tangible book value per common share (1) 33.26 30.82 30.22 32.39 29.48 Common stock closing price 46.61 43.59 50.77 50.76 40.31 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 171,428 171,402 172,464 172,022 172,056 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 169,569 169,675 170,445 170,415 171,210 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 169,894 169,937 170,704 170,623 171,350 (1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19. (2) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 721,261 $ 333,138 $ 406,300 Interest-bearing deposits 2,476,290 1,202,515 1,766,431 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 8,594,978 7,808,874 7,653,391 Held-to-maturity, net 8,565,936 8,637,654 6,875,772 Total investment securities, net 17,160,914 16,446,528 14,529,163 Loans held for sale 117,615 248,137 46,267 Loans and leases: Commercial 20,120,992 19,492,433 19,691,486 Commercial real estate 21,691,377 22,277,813 20,583,254 Residential mortgages 8,576,612 8,284,297 8,228,451 Consumer 1,558,034 1,518,922 1,584,955 Total loans and leases 51,947,015 51,573,465 50,088,146 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (687,798) (669,355) (635,438) Total loans and leases, net 51,259,217 50,904,110 49,452,708 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 360,795 348,263 306,085 Premises and equipment, net 411,070 417,700 431,698 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,212,050 3,242,193 2,843,217 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,247,624 1,241,367 1,242,648 Deferred tax assets, net 273,174 354,482 478,926 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,213,890 2,099,673 1,627,408 Total assets $ 79,453,900 $ 76,838,106 $ 73,130,851 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 10,744,524 $ 9,996,274 $ 11,410,063 Health savings accounts 8,951,383 8,474,857 8,229,889 Interest-bearing checking 10,016,651 9,509,202 8,826,265 Money market 20,460,382 19,559,083 17,755,198 Savings 6,921,459 6,965,774 6,622,833 Certificates of deposit 6,020,031 5,861,431 5,150,139 Brokered certificates of deposit 1,400,000 1,910,071 2,337,380 Total deposits 64,514,430 62,276,692 60,331,767 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 100,232 239,524 157,491 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,110,205 2,809,843 1,810,218 Long-term debt 910,963 912,743 1,050,539 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,620,020 1,790,036 1,581,635 Total liabilities 70,255,850 68,028,838 64,931,650 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,914,071 8,525,289 7,915,222 Total stockholders' equity 9,198,050 8,809,268 8,199,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 79,453,900 $ 76,838,106 $ 73,130,851

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 809,184 $ 793,626 $ 2,399,326 $ 2,281,955 Interest on investment securities 176,722 113,395 485,134 321,964 Loans held for sale 5,400 17 11,075 454 Other interest and dividends 12,757 23,751 36,664 90,740 Total interest income 1,004,063 930,789 2,932,199 2,695,113 Interest expense: Deposits 371,075 293,955 1,068,309 695,625 Borrowings 43,105 49,698 133,971 233,240 Total interest expense 414,180 343,653 1,202,280 928,865 Net interest income 589,883 587,136 1,729,919 1,766,248 Provision for credit losses 54,000 36,500 158,500 114,747 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 535,883 550,636 1,571,419 1,651,501 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 38,863 41,005 122,479 131,859 Loan and lease related fees 18,513 19,966 57,614 63,499 Wealth and investment services 8,367 7,254 24,847 21,232 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 8,020 6,620 20,325 19,641 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (19,597) - (79,338) (16,795) Other income 3,575 15,537 53,465 31,086 Total non-interest income 57,741 90,382 199,392 250,522 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 194,736 180,333 570,126 526,838 Occupancy 18,879 18,617 53,421 59,042 Technology and equipment 56,696 55,261 147,835 151,442 Marketing 4,224 4,810 12,612 13,446 Professional and outside services 16,001 26,874 43,048 88,693 Intangible assets amortization 8,491 8,899 26,401 27,589 Deposit insurance 13,555 13,310 52,843 39,356 Other expenses 36,376 54,474 104,616 132,728 Total non-interest expense 348,958 362,578 1,010,902 1,039,134 Income before income taxes 244,666 278,440 759,909 862,889 Income tax expense 51,681 51,965 168,968 180,442 Net income 192,985 226,475 590,941 682,447 Preferred stock dividends (4,162) (4,162) (12,487) (12,487) Net income available to common stockholders $ 188,823 $ 222,313 $ 578,454 $ 669,960 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 169,894 171,350 170,226 172,326 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.29 $ 3.37 $ 3.85 Diluted 1.10 1.28 3.36 3.85

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 809,184 $ 798,097 $ 792,045 $ 789,423 $ 793,626 Interest on investment securities 176,722 160,827 147,585 128,924 113,395 Loans held for sale 5,400 5593 82 280 17 Other interest and dividends 12,757 11,769 12,138 14,520 23,751 Total interest income 1,004,063 976,286 951,850 933,147 930,789 Interest expense: Deposits 371,075 361,263 335,971 325,793 293,955 Borrowings 43,105 42,726 48,140 36,333 49,698 Total interest expense 414,180 403,989 384,111 362,126 343,653 Net interest income 589,883 572,297 567,739 571,021 587,136 Provision for credit losses 54,000 59,000 45,500 36,000 36,500 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 535,883 513,297 522,239 535,021 550,636 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 38,863 41,027 42,589 37,459 41,005 Loan and lease related fees 18,513 19,334 19,767 21,362 19,966 Wealth and investment services 8,367 8,556 7,924 7,767 7,254 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 8,020 6,359 5,946 6,587 6,620 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (19,597) (49,915) (9,826) (16,825) - Other income 3,575 16,937 32,953 7,465 15,537 Total non-interest income 57,741 42,298 99,353 63,815 90,382 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 194,736 186,850 188,540 184,914 180,333 Occupancy 18,879 15,103 19,439 18,478 18,617 Technology and equipment 56,696 45,303 45,836 46,486 55,261 Marketing 4,224 4,107 4,281 5,176 4,810 Professional and outside services 16,001 14,066 12,981 18,804 26,874 Intangible assets amortization 8,491 8,716 9,194 8,618 8,899 Deposit insurance 13,555 15,065 24,223 58,725 13,310 Other expenses 36,376 36,811 31,429 36,020 54,474 Total non-interest expense 348,958 326,021 335,923 377,221 362,578 Income before income taxes 244,666 229,574 285,669 221,615 278,440 Income tax expense 51,681 47,941 69,346 36,222 51,965 Net income 192,985 181,633 216,323 185,393 226,475 Preferred stock dividends (4,162) (4,162) (4,163) (4,163) (4,162) Net income available to common stockholders $ 188,823 $ 177,471 $ 212,160 $ 181,230 $ 222,313 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 169,894 169,937 170,704 170,623 171,350 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 1.23 $ 1.05 $ 1.29 Diluted 1.10 1.03 1.23 1.05 1.28

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 51,752,193 $ 820,209 6.22 % $ 50,912,188 $ 804,930 6.20 % Investment securities (1) 16,886,464 179,356 4.10 14,686,798 119,997 3.09 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 340,330 4,383 5.12 355,495 7,619 8.50 Interest-bearing deposits 629,180 8,374 5.21 1,187,096 16,132 5.32 Loans held for sale 216,735 5,400 9.97 6,756 17 1.03 Total interest-earning assets 69,824,902 $ 1,017,722 5.69 % 67,148,333 $ 948,695 5.49 % Non-interest-earning assets 6,980,399 6,459,493 Total assets $ 76,805,301 $ 73,607,826 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,243,045 $ - - % $ 11,335,734 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,546,941 3,257 0.15 8,235,632 3,126 0.15 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 36,599,576 286,280 3.11 32,673,899 214,891 2.61 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,190,093 81,538 4.51 7,342,757 75,938 4.10 Total deposits 62,579,655 371,075 2.36 59,588,022 293,955 1.96 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 125,738 38 0.12 170,256 50 0.12 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,535,497 35,172 5.43 2,945,136 40,196 5.34 Long-term debt (1) 911,834 7,895 3.56 1,051,380 9,452 3.70 Total borrowings 3,573,069 43,105 4.77 4,166,772 49,698 4.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 66,152,724 $ 414,180 2.49 % 63,754,794 $ 343,653 2.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,657,443 1,482,563 Total liabilities 67,810,167 65,237,357 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,711,155 8,086,490 Total stockholders' equity 8,995,134 8,370,469 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,805,301 $ 73,607,826 Tax-equivalent net interest income 603,542 605,042 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (13,659) (17,906) Net interest income $ 589,883 $ 587,136 Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.49 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded. WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 51,376,513 $ 2,430,382 6.23 % $ 50,733,691 $ 2,313,030 6.02 % Investment securities (1) 16,505,404 497,931 3.87 14,700,296 341,998 2.95 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 340,222 13,901 5.46 442,429 19,204 5.80 Interest-bearing deposits 563,217 22,763 5.31 1,872,657 71,536 5.04 Loans held for sale 150,985 11,075 9.78 35,982 454 1.68 Total interest-earning assets 68,936,341 $ 2,976,052 5.65 % 67,785,055 $ 2,746,222 5.30 % Non-interest-earning assets 7,091,307 6,271,968 Total assets $ 76,027,648 $ 74,057,023 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,327,076 $ - - % $ 11,775,500 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,560,303 9,654 0.15 8,259,408 9,243 0.15 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 35,227,682 799,939 3.03 31,442,258 516,646 2.20 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,508,481 258,716 4.60 6,192,415 169,736 3.66 Total deposits 61,623,542 1,068,309 2.32 57,669,581 695,625 1.61 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 198,029 3,260 2.16 430,989 7,940 2.43 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,551,535 106,266 5.47 5,104,372 196,878 5.09 Long-term debt (1) 935,370 24,445 3.58 1,061,643 28,422 3.68 Total borrowings 3,684,934 133,971 4.82 6,597,004 233,240 4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 65,308,476 $ 1,202,280 2.46 % 64,266,585 $ 928,865 1.93 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,888,947 1,462,723 Total liabilities 67,197,423 65,729,308 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,546,246 8,043,736 Total stockholders' equity 8,830,225 8,327,715 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,027,648 $ 74,057,023 Tax-equivalent net interest income 1,773,772 1,817,357 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (43,853) (51,109) Net interest income $ 1,729,919 $ 1,766,248 Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.49 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Loans and leases (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,657,089 $ 18,021,758 $ 17,976,128 $ 18,214,261 $ 18,058,524 Asset-based lending 1,463,903 1,470,675 1,492,886 1,557,841 1,632,962 Commercial real estate 21,691,377 22,277,813 21,869,502 21,157,732 20,583,254 Residential mortgages 8,576,612 8,284,297 8,226,154 8,227,923 8,228,451 Consumer 1,558,034 1,518,922 1,533,972 1,568,295 1,584,955 Total loans and leases 51,947,015 51,573,465 51,098,642 50,726,052 50,088,146 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (687,798) (669,355) (641,442) (635,737) (635,438) Total loans and leases, net $ 51,259,217 $ 50,904,110 $ 50,457,200 $ 50,090,315 $ 49,452,708 Loans and leases (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,166,258 $ 17,995,654 $ 18,235,402 $ 18,181,417 $ 18,839,776 Asset-based lending 1,452,794 1,473,175 1,523,616 1,588,350 1,663,481 Commercial real estate 22,215,293 22,186,566 21,403,765 20,764,834 20,614,334 Residential mortgages 8,390,613 8,252,397 8,225,151 8,240,390 8,200,938 Consumer 1,527,235 1,527,007 1,550,484 1,577,349 1,593,659 Total loans and leases $ 51,752,193 $ 51,434,799 $ 50,938,418 $ 50,352,340 $ 50,912,188 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 215,834 $ 210,906 $ 203,626 $ 134,617 $ 121,067 Asset-based lending 29,791 29,791 34,915 35,090 10,350 Commercial real estate 150,711 96,337 14,323 11,314 31,004 Residential mortgages 9,098 11,345 8,407 5,591 27,312 Consumer 20,183 20,457 22,341 22,932 25,320 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 425,617 $ 368,836 $ 283,612 $ 209,544 $ 215,053 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 504 $ 5,013 $ 5,540 $ 8,954 $ 2,687 Residential mortgages 221 - - - 662 Consumer 932 1,035 102 102 - Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 1,657 $ 6,048 $ 5,642 $ 9,056 $ 3,349 Total nonperforming assets $ 427,274 $ 374,884 $ 289,254 $ 218,600 $ 218,402 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 45,123 $ 134,794 $ 15,365 $ 7,071 $ 38,875 Commercial real estate 36,110 10,284 72,999 9,002 3,491 Residential mortgages 18,153 13,008 17,580 21,047 16,208 Consumer 9,471 8,185 6,824 9,417 12,016 Total past due 30-89 days $ 108,857 $ 166,271 $ 112,768 $ 46,537 $ 70,590 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 71 9 12,460 52 138 Total past due loans and leases $ 108,928 $ 166,280 $ 125,228 $ 46,589 $ 70,728 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 669,355 $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 Provision 53,869 61,041 43,194 34,300 35,839 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 36,362 33,356 38,461 28,794 27,360 Consumer portfolio 997 1,418 1,330 6,878 3,642 Total charge-offs 37,359 34,774 39,791 35,672 31,002 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 377 360 553 396 292 Consumer portfolio 1,556 1,286 1,749 1,275 1,398 Total recoveries 1,933 1,646 2,302 1,671 1,690 Total net charge-offs 35,426 33,128 37,489 34,001 29,312 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 687,798 $ 669,355 $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 22,598 22,456 24,495 24,734 23,040 ACL, ending balance $ 710,396 $ 691,811 $ 665,937 $ 660,471 $ 658,478 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 348,958 $ 326,021 $ 335,923 $ 377,221 $ 362,578 Less: Foreclosed property activity (687) (364) (330) (96) (492) Intangible assets amortization 8,491 8,716 9,194 8,618 8,899 Operating lease depreciation 197 560 663 900 1,146 FDIC special assessment (1,544) - 11,862 47,164 - Merger related expenses (1) - - 3,139 30,679 61,625 Strategic restructuring costs and other 22,169 - - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 320,332 $ 317,109 $ 311,395 $ 289,956 $ 291,400 Net interest income $ 589,883 $ 572,297 $ 567,739 $ 571,021 $ 587,136 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 13,659 14,315 15,879 17,830 17,906 Non-interest income 57,741 42,298 99,353 63,815 90,382 Other income (2) 7,448 7,802 7,626 5,099 3,614 Less: Operating lease depreciation 197 560 663 900 1,146 (Loss) on sale of investment securities, net (19,597) (49,915) (9,826) (16,825) - Exit of non-core operations (15,977) - - - - Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights - - 11,655 - - Adjusted income $ 704,108 $ 686,067 $ 688,105 $ 673,690 $ 697,892 Efficiency ratio 45.49 % 46.22 % 45.25 % 43.04 % 41.75 % ROATCE: Net income $ 192,985 $ 181,633 $ 216,323 $ 185,393 $ 226,475 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 4,162 4,163 4,163 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,708 6,886 7,263 6,808 7,030 Adjusted net income $ 195,531 $ 184,357 $ 219,423 $ 188,038 $ 229,343 Adjusted net income, annualized basis $ 782,124 $ 737,428 $ 877,692 $ 752,152 $ 917,372 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,995,134 $ 8,733,737 $ 8,759,992 $ 8,312,798 $ 8,370,469 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,238,115 3,246,940 3,090,751 2,838,770 2,847,560 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,473,040 $ 5,202,818 $ 5,385,262 $ 5,190,049 $ 5,238,930 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 14.29 % 14.17 % 16.30 % 14.49 % 17.51 % (1) Merger related expenses include Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2023 periods primarily include charges related to the merger with Sterling. (2) Other income includes the taxable-equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments. (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 9,198,050 $ 8,809,268 $ 8,747,498 $ 8,689,996 $ 8,199,201 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,212,050 3,242,193 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,843,217 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,986,000 $ 5,567,075 $ 5,496,589 $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 Total assets $ 79,453,900 $ 76,838,106 $ 76,161,693 $ 74,945,249 $ 73,130,851 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,212,050 3,242,193 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,843,217 Tangible assets $ 76,241,850 $ 73,595,913 $ 72,910,784 $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 Tangible equity 7.85 % 7.56 % 7.54 % 8.12 % 7.62 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,986,000 $ 5,567,075 $ 5,496,589 $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,702,021 $ 5,283,096 $ 5,212,610 $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 Tangible assets $ 76,241,850 $ 73,595,913 $ 72,910,784 $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 Tangible common equity 7.48 % 7.18 % 7.15 % 7.73 % 7.22 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,702,021 $ 5,283,096 $ 5,212,610 $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 Common shares outstanding 171,428 171,402 172,464 172,022 172,056 Tangible book value per common share $ 33.26 $ 30.82 $ 30.22 $ 32.39 $ 29.48 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 64,514,430 $ 62,276,692 $ 60,747,743 $ 60,784,284 $ 60,331,767 Less: Certificates of deposit 6,020,031 5,861,431 5,928,773 5,574,048 5,150,139 Brokered certificates of deposit 1,400,000 1,910,071 1,008,547 2,890,411 2,337,380 Core deposits $ 57,094,399 $ 54,505,190 $ 53,810,423 $ 52,319,825 $ 52,844,248 Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 192,985 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,162 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 6,708 Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected 14,283 Exit of non-core operations, tax effected 11,644 Strategic restructuring costs and other, tax-effected 16,158 FDIC special assessment, tax-effected (1,125) Adjusted net income $ 236,491 Adjusted net income, annualized basis $ 945,964 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,995,134 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,238,115 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,473,040 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 17.28 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 192,985 Add: Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected 14,283 Exit of non-core operations, tax-effected 11,644 Strategic restructuring costs and other, tax-effected 16,158 FDIC special assessment, tax-effected (1,125) Adjusted net income $ 233,945 Adjusted net income, annualized basis $ 935,780 Average assets $ 76,805,301 Adjusted return on average assets 1.22 % GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 244.7 $ 188.8 $ 1.10 Loss on sale of investment securities, net 19.6 14.3 0.08 Exit of non-core operations 16.0 11.6 0.07 Strategic restructuring costs and other 22.2 16.2 0.10 FDIC special assessment (1.5) (1.1) (0.01) Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 300.9 $ 229.8 $ 1.34 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

