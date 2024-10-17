

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal court in the Northern District of Alabama has issued an order requiring the State of Alabama and the Secretary of State to cease a recently-implemented program to remove voters from the state's voting rolls before the November 5 absentee voting.



The court further ordered the State to issue guidance to all counties in Alabama to immediately restore deactivated voters unless those voters requested removal or are subject to removal for other reasons.



'This action sends a clear message that the Justice Department will work to ensure that the rights of eligible voters are protected,' said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.



The Justice Department and civil rights groups represented by the Campaign Legal Center filed a lawsuit on September 27 challenging the Alabama Secretary of State's voter list maintenance program announced on August 13. They argued that the new rule violated Section 8(c)(2) of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) by conducting a program intending to systematically remove voters within 90 days of a federal election.



U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco ruled that the State of Alabama should facilitate a remedial mailing to each registrant inactivated as part of the voter removal process who has not submitted a request to be removed from the voter rolls and alert these voters that their voter status has since been reactivated.



The injunction also requires the state to work with country registrars to ensure that affected voters are notified that their inclusion in the state's wayward removal program does not establish their ineligibility to vote or subject them to criminal prosecution for registering to vote or for voting.



The court said that the inactivated voters have the right to vote if they are a U.S. citizen and otherwise meet voter qualifications.



The court ordered the State to inform the Alabama Attorney General in writing that voters were inaccurately referred to the Attorney General for criminal investigation.



Eligible voters who believe that they may have been wrongly removed from the voter rolls as a result of Alabama's - or any other state's - systematic removal process have been advised to contact the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section through the internet reporting portal at www.civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone at 1-800-253-3931.



The 3,251 registered Alabama voters who were put on the path to removal include U.S. citizens who were naturalized and are eligible to vote.



