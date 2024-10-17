Southern ITS International, Inc.: Gen7 Health and Majestic Medical Partner to Provide Dignity AllDay Wheelchair

Gen7 Health and Majestic Medical LLC are pleased to announce that they entered a strategic partnership whereby Gen7 Health will provide management services to Majestic Medical to bring the Dignity AllDay Wheelchair to the broader market.

The Dignity AllDay 400 is designed as a manual fixed-frame wheelchair for all-day use with an amazing feature - it has a lever-controlled drop-seat system that allows the user to back over and use a toilet without ever needing to do a transfer. The result is a safer toileting process that provides greater user independence. Additionally, it can greatly reduce, and in some cases eliminate, the need for supervision and handling by caregivers in multiple settings, including long-term care, outpatient and other health care facilities.

Gen7 Health is a company designed to foster innovation and drive growth across the healthcare sector. Gen7 combines strategic insight and seasoned expertise to develop and support businesses that are transforming healthcare. "This collaboration is based on our shared vision to provide innovative products and solutions to the market," said Dave Szandzik, Gen7 Health's Managing Partner.

"We are very pleased to join Gen7 Health in this strategic partnership. Together we aim to help even more people improve their lives and benefit from the unique features of the Dignity AllDay 400 Wheelchair," said Majestic Medical's President and CEO Gary Popkes.

About Gen7 Health

Gen7 Health, a subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc., drives the growth of businesses and technologies that are transforming the healthcare industry. With our strategic insight and industry expertise, we are at the forefront of health and wellness, developing solutions that anticipate and seize emerging opportunities. For more information, visit gen7health.com .

Southern ITS International, Inc. the holding company of Gen7 Health, operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. Our goal is to expand and strengthen our portfolio of successful businesses.

As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement our current operations. Our mission revolves around establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, leveraging the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales. More information about Southern ITS International, Inc. can be found at sitsintl.com .

About Majestic Medical LLC

Majestic Medical provides common sense solutions to address a variety of challenges in the healthcare community, including patient dignity, patient safety, healthcare worker safety, risk reduction, and healthcare worker shortages. For more information, please visit our website at dignityallday.com .

