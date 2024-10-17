Bonitasoft, a major player in Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announces the appointment of Christophe Bouron as its new CEO. His arrival marks a new strategic step for the publisher, aimed at strengthening its international expansion and continuing its investments in technological innovation, particularly around AI.

Christophe Bouron succeeds Charles Souillard, the former CEO of Bonitasoft and co-founder of the company in 2009. As the new CEO of Bonitasoft, Christophe brings a wealth of experience in structuring and expanding successful tech companies in France. In recent years, he has led the transformation of PrestaShop's business model, helping to double the company's activity without fundraising. A former member of the executive committee of Brevo (formerly Sendinblue) and Lengow, he has also held business development positions in large international groups such as PayPal, SAP and American Express.

Christophe is a recognized expert in the art of growing companies by activating powerful and sustainable development levers. His expertise in accelerating the growth of technology companies is a major asset for Bonitasoft.

"Joining Bonitasoft is an exciting challenge for me. This company has a solid base of loyal customers, an innovative product, and recognized expertise in digital transformation. Our goal will be to strengthen our international presence, while continuing to innovate to ensure customer satisfaction," Christophe says.

Aiming for acceleration and innovation

Since its inception, Bonitasoft has distinguished itself by its ability to innovate in the field of business process automation. The company, which up til now has been able to grow organically, now wants to reach for new horizons under the leadership of its new CEO. Christophe Bouron intends to strengthen Bonitasoft's capabilities in artificial intelligence, by integrating this technology into BPM to offer even more efficient offers adapted to the current challenges of companies.

"Artificial intelligence opens up new perspectives in terms of automation and optimization of business processes. We have the opportunity to become a leader in this field by integrating it into BPM and I am enthusiastic about leading this transformation. Bonitasoft has always been able to offer solutions capable of competing with the biggest software players. Our strength lies in our ability to innovate and adapt to customer needs. My role will be to consolidate this position and accelerate our growth while preserving our DNA as an agile and customer-oriented company," he emphasizes.

About Bonitasoft

Founded in 2009, Bonitasoft democratizes digital transformation by making business process automation (BPM) accessible through its open-source platform, Bonita. As a leader in BPM solutions, Bonitasoft enables companies of all sizes to optimize and automate their operations while fostering innovation and internal collaboration. The flexible and powerful Bonita platform integrates visual BPMN modeling, simplifying the development and rapid production of solutions tailored to specific customer needs. Bonitasoft continues to push the boundaries of automation to transform business practices with a recognized ability to unify technical and business needs in process automation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241017146176/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Aurelie Niddam

06 09 18 73 86

aurelie.niddam@bonitasoft.com