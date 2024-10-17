Anzeige
17.10.2024 15:18 Uhr
136th Canton Fair Showcases Surge in Smart and Sustainable Home Appliances

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase of the 136th Canton Fair, being held from October 15-19, is underway. The Electronics & Appliance Category features over 3,000 exhibitors, with a total of 193,700 products uploaded to the online platform which marks a 47.41% increase compared to the previous session.


The fair highlights industry breakthroughs and trends towards new companies, products, technologies, and business models. In the home appliances exhibition section, Galanz, a key exhibitor, is showcasing over 200 products across more than 10 categories, including integrated appliances such as microwaves, refrigerators, and smart home solutions. "At this session, Galanz's exhibition booth is the largest it has ever been," a Galanz representative stated.

An array of new smart home appliances for everyday living has caught the attention of global buyers. Guangzhou Mianhong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is showcasing smart TVs with features including voice control and facial recognition. These TVs cater to diverse needs, from high-definition movies and 3A games to video calls and online education, all with superior visual and audio quality.

Olansi Health Industry Co., Ltd. is presenting its new water purification coffee machine, which combines water purification and coffee brewing, catering to the need for quick, clean water and tasty coffee for busy workers. Meanwhile, EKO Development Limited's sensor trash can, featuring smart sorting and ozone disinfection, has also gained significant interest as EKO aims to enhance home aesthetics and convenience, transforming trash cans into more than just waste disposal tools.

Zhejiang Crossbow Brand Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. brings a bladeless purification fan that combines a fan, purifier, and smart control. Featuring a brushless DC motor and innovative air duct design, it consumes less than 35W. This uniquely designed, high-performance fan also won the gold at the Canton Fair Design Award.

According to General Administration of Customs of the PRC, home appliance exports from China jumped 14.7 percent in the first eight months of 2024. This growth highlights the success of Chinese smart manufacturing companies in meeting market demand and driving product innovation. With new technologies, China has emerged as a leader in "quality manufacturing". And the Canton Fair is always a vital platform for demonstrating the global competitiveness of Chinese manufacturers and boosting the resilience of supply chains worldwide.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533554/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/136th-canton-fair-showcases-surge-in-smart-and-sustainable-home-appliances-302279338.html

