Renovaro Inc: RenovaroCube Presents Novel Insights on Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Using Oxford Nanopore Sequencing

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RENB) - RenovaroCube, a leader in AI-driven cancer diagnostics by integrating multi-omics with liquid biopsies, is excited to announce the presentation of its latest research at the Molecular Analysis for Precision Oncology Congress - on October 16, 2024.

This study investigates the use of Oxford Nanopore sequencing on circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) derived from blood plasma to detect key copy number alterations (CNAs) in lung cancer patients. CNAs are a key hallmark of cancer and can be used in cancer monitoring, prognosis prediction, targeted therapy, and precise cancer subtyping.

"The research demonstrates that Oxford Nanopore sequencing of cell-free DNA from blood plasma can effectively capture significant copy number alterations (CNAs), which characterize the copy number landscape of lung cancer tissues-traditionally assessed through tissue biopsy," said Khashayar Roohollahi, senior scientist at RenovaroCube.

Furthermore, CNAs can be used to estimate tumor fractions which is useful for predicting cancer progression and monitoring. The study emphasizes the potential of this technology in reducing the need for invasive tissue biopsies, a significant advancement in oncology.

About Renovaro

Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube.

RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments utilizing non-invasive liquid biobsy. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 12-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in disease agnostic decision support.

