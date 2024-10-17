Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
[17.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,865,262.00
|USD
|0
|66,680,759.51
|7.5216
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,916,202.00
|EUR
|0
|23,570,885.76
|6.0188
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,692,772.86
|10.0806
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,310,660.82
|8.3271
