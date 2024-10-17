Zekelman Industries: Zekelman Announces Joint Venture with Maverick Pipe

New partnership will expand Zekelman's offering to the electrical industry

Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and an innovator in integrated real estate development, today announced a joint venture with Maverick Pipe. Through the joint venture, Zekelman will expand its offering of Made in USA strut channel, PVC conduit and PVC fence products.

Maverick Pipe, founded in 2021 by Scott Johnson, operates out of a state-of-the-art facility in Rantoul, Illinois. With a focus on innovation, the company employs the latest manufacturing equipment and advanced automation technologies to produce the highest quality UL listed PVC pipe and strut channel in the marketplace.

"We're excited about this joint venture and new relationship," said Barry Zekelman, executive chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries. "This partnership will allow our electrical division to better serve our key accounts in the central United States."

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our Maverick crew as we join forces with the Zekelman team," said Scott Johnson, CEO of Maverick Pipe. "This partnership not only enhances our capabilities but also amplifies our ability to innovate and deliver exceptional products and value to our customers. The future is bright, and we can't wait to embark on this journey together."

In addition to the existing Maverick Pipe factory in Rantoul, IL, the joint venture has purchased and will operate a resin mixing and extrusion factory in Richmond, Kentucky. The facility will manufacture Maverick Pipe branded products.

For more information on the Maverick Pipe products available through Zekelman, please contact your electrical sales representative.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 20 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com

