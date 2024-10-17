Anzeige
17.10.2024 16:06 Uhr
Enhancing EV Charging Infrastructure with rSIM Connectivity

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evology Charging and CSL Group extend partnership with the implementation of rSIM technology, revolutionising electric vehicle (EV) charging operations and setting new standards for reliability and efficiency.

Evology and CSL extend Partnership with the integration of rSIM Technology

Evology Charging, a pioneering force in the UK's EV infrastructure sector, continues to lead with sustainable and innovative solutions. With projections indicating approximately 9 million additional electric vehicles on British roads by 2030, Evology is poised to meet the rising demand through its commitment to expanding accessible charging infrastructure.

Evology's partnership with CSL has been instrumental in enhancing their EV charging operations over the years. But now with the integration of CSL's advanced rSIM technology, Evology has bolstered reliability and efficiency across its network. The implementation of rSIM ensures continuous, resilient connectivity for EV chargers, setting new standards in uptime and operational efficiency.

The collaboration between Evology Charging and CSL addresses critical challenges in EV charging infrastructure. Traditional solutions often struggle with resilience and cybersecurity, leading to downtime and user dissatisfaction. CSL's multi-network roaming SIMs mitigate these issues by ensuring seamless connectivity across diverse locations, bolstering operational reliability and customer satisfaction.

Hiran Ravat, Head of IoT Business Development & Partnerships at CSL, commented, "Our collaboration with Evology exemplifies the transformative impact of resilient connectivity in the EV sector, which until now has had to use external devices to provide the resilience needed. rSIM's integration has enabled EV charging to use a single sim that sets new benchmarks for reliability and performance in charging infrastructure."

Evology's Chief Product Officer emphasised, "Integrating rSIM into our EV chargers has been instrumental in advancing our mission of sustainable mobility. We're thrilled with the operational efficiencies and enhanced user experience it has delivered."

Looking ahead, Evology plans to expand the deployment of rSIM across their entire network of EV charging stations. This expansion aims to further enhance scalability, reliability, and sustainability, reinforcing Evology's commitment to driving innovation in electric mobility solutions.

The partnership between Evology Charging and CSL, powered by rSIM technology, will revolutionise connectivity standards across the EV charging industry. rSIM has not only bolstered Evology's competitive edge but also paved the way for a greener, more connected future in mobility infrastructure. This partnership underscores the pivotal role of critical connectivity solutions in shaping the future of electric vehicle charging.

Learn more about rSIM here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532698/rSIM_Evology_CSL.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhancing-ev-charging-infrastructure-with-rsim-connectivity-302279071.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
