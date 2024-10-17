Future of Digital Cockpit Market worth 67 million units by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future digital cockpit market is projected to reach 67 million units by 2030 from 45 million units in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%., according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The digital cockpit has rapidly gained popularity among consumers owing to the increasing demand for personalization, multi-display solutions, enhanced safety and convenience, and the integration of AI in cockpit features. OEMs continuously work towards enhancing personalization using AI, which adds an enhanced and immersive driving experience for the driver. In AI-based personalization, the vehicle learns the driver's preferences and changes the information displayed accordingly. Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment uses AI and enhances cockpit personalization. Intelligent voice control, ADAS Systems, and multi-display solutions are adding personalization enhancement.

There is a noticeable trend towards multi-display solutions, enabling seamless infotainment, navigation, and vehicle diagnostics integration. Integrating touch, voice, and gesture controls enables intuitive user interactions.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=230221625

Browse in-depth TOC on "Future of Digital Cockpit Market"

20 - Tables

40 - Figures

110 - Pages

Future of Digital Cockpit Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 45 million units Estimated Value by 2030 67 million units Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Volume (Million Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Display solution, display size and propulsion Geographies Covered North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players

Mid/High-End Cockpit is anticipated to witness growth by 2030.

The entry-level cockpit is defined as a cockpit with only a digital infotainment display; on the other hand, a mid/high-end cockpit features two or more 2 screens (infotainment, cluster, co-passenger, rear entertainment, HUD, and others). Multi-display systems will integrate digital displays, Bluetooth, IoT, and voice and gesture controls with smartphones. This blend of network technologies and processing power will enhance seamless infotainment through visual imagery. Globally, the current penetration of mid-end cockpits is ~58%, and that of high-end cockpits is ~16% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a promising growth rate till 2030. Models with mid-end cockpits include the VW Tiguan, Peugeot 2008, Mercedes GLC class, Ford Explorer, Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and others that feature digital infotainment and cluster display. The high-end cockpit models include the Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes Benz- EQS SUV & EQE, BMW 1 series, BMW iX, and BMW 7 series, which feature integrated display solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions hold the major share of the digital cockpit market. China leads the market with ~ a 44% share in the global digital cockpit market. The penetration of the digital cockpit in China was ~68% in 2023 and is expected to reach 93% by 2030, owing to the growing demand for enhanced user experience, ADAS integration, and AI personalization features. In China, models launched with discrete cluster + center console display are ZEEKR 009, new NIO ES6, GAC Hyper GT, Denza N7, Geely Galaxy L6 and ZEEKR 007. Models with the multi-screen display are the Rising F7, 2024 New Voyah Dreamer, Haval Fierce Dragon MAX and Kia EV5 and integrated display are Jiyue 01 and Geely Galaxy E8. The penetration of digital cockpits in APAC (excluding China) is ~35% and is expected to reach ~73% by 2030, owing to the increasing sales of EVs, demand for enhanced safety while driving, and multi-display solutions.

Key Market Players Future of Digital Cockpit Industry:

Prominent players in the Future of Digital Cockpit Market include as General Motors (USA), Stellantis N. V. (Netherlands), Honda Motors (Japan), Volkswagen (Germany), Ford (USA), Xpeng (China), Zeekr (China), Rivian (US), Tata Motors (India)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=230221625

Future of Digital Cockpit Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the digital cockpit market and its subsegments.

It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of propulsion (ICE & EV)

Analysis of display solution (<10", 10-15", 15")

Analysis by region/country (China, APAC (excl. China), Europe, NA)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the digital cockpit market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the digital cockpit market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the diversification of technology, untapped features, recent developments, and investments in the digital cockpit market

Competitive Assessment: The report assesses the market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the digital cockpit market and provides information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Related Reports:

Future Of Automotive - Global Forecast 2030

Future Of SUV Market - Global Forecast 2030

Future of Hydrogen in Automotive Market - Global Forecast 2035

Get access to the latest updates on Future of Digital Cockpit Companies and Future of Digital Cockpit Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-of-digital-cockpit-market-worth-67-million-units-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302278951.html