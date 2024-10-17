Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 16:24 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

upGrad commits $24Million Scholarship Program to train 1 lakh Youth for Indian Prime Minister's Internship Scheme

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- upGrad, Asia's leading integrated learning skilling and workforce development major has announced the Intern-Zip Program, a groundbreaking initiative to train around 1 lakh learners in the current fiscal and accelerate talent mobility while bolstering Indian Prime Minister's Internship Scheme - announced in the Union Budget 2024-25.

upGrad Logo

The skilling major has created a specialized course with 9 comprehensive modules /virtual classrooms targeted towards individuals aged 20-24, and coming from non-tax-paying family backgrounds.

The course comes at no cost for the first 100,000 learners. For corporates and subsequent learners, the cost for the specially designed fully online course will be $240. The Scholarship pool is planned for $24 Million.

upGrad has made additional investments towards operations including research, content, and faculty to ensure the product is tuned with the right pedagogy for delivering right outcomes. The initiative will also enable top corporates access skilled/ready-to-deploy talent at a set fee.

"Skilling is no longer a product, but a necessity that must be scaled beyond traditional income slabs to empower individuals from all walks, and Hon. PM's ambition is bold and absolutely well timed. With India's growing population and with talent migration that's happening from Agri to Formal jobs, it's critical for us to build an infrastructure that could equip larger groups," said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad. "With this initiative, we're empowering a whole new community of aspiring individuals to get trained adequately and get placed across leading organisations / GCCs / partner companies, leaving a stronger economic mark," he added.

Focused on three key areas, modules will cover Technical Savviness, Soft Skill Mastery & Professional Development; skilling individuals in tools such as Microsoft Office (Word, PPT, Excel) and ChatGPT, including softer aspects like effective communication, problem-solving, time management, professional grooming, and optimising networking techniques in person /on social media.

Individuals can sign up here: https://www.upgrad.com/internzip/

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development Companies. upGrad offers a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's and Executive Doctorates. Additionally, select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2033521/upGrad_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upgrad-commits-24million-scholarship-program-to-train-1-lakh-youth-for-indian-prime-ministers-internship-scheme-302279416.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.