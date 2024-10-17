Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

October 17th, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The Republic of Poland

EUR dual-tranche benchmark transaction 7-year and 15-year

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: John Gray; telephone: +44 (0)20 7475 1262) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The State Treasury of the Republic of Poland, represented by the Minister of Finance Guarantor (if any): none ISINs: XS2922763896 (7yr) XS2922764191 (15yr) Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,750,000,000 (7yr) € 1,250,000,000 (15yr) Description: 3.125% senior, unsecured Notes due 22 October 2031 3.875% senior, unsecured Notes due 22 October 2039 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG ING Bank N.V Société Générale J.P. Morgan

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.