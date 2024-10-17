Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
17.10.24
16:45 Uhr
84,82 Euro
+0,72
+0,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 16:26 Uhr
91 Leser

(0)

Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success in the Making: Vanessa Breeggemann, Shakopee, MN

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Saint-Gobain

Vanessa Breeggeman would recommend the manufacturing field to anyone. Where else can you go to get good pay and benefits right off the bat? Where else can you go for hands-on training without spending thousands of dollars to back to school?

For Vanessa Breeggemann, a career in manufacturing gives her more freedom than her work in the medical industry.

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America here

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Success in the Making

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.