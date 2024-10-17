Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success in the Making: Vanessa Breeggemann, Shakopee, MN

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Saint-Gobain

Vanessa Breeggeman would recommend the manufacturing field to anyone. Where else can you go to get good pay and benefits right off the bat? Where else can you go for hands-on training without spending thousands of dollars to back to school?

For Vanessa Breeggemann, a career in manufacturing gives her more freedom than her work in the medical industry.

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America here

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Success in the Making

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain

View the original press release on accesswire.com