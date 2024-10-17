Sustainability Partners Revolutionizing Infrastructure Funding and Management to Address $1 Trillion Deferred Maintenance Crisis

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company, is transforming how essential infrastructure is funded, deployed, and maintained across the United States. At a time when states and communities are seeing revenues flattening, spending decreasing, federal pandemic recovery aid ending, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grants slowing, SP's Infrastructure as a Service® (IaaS) model provides a scalable, sustainable solution to meet the growing needs of municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, and other public entities.

The nation's infrastructure crisis is no secret. Communities are grappling with aging schools, public facilities, and water systems urgently needing upgrades. Many municipalities lack the capital and resources to address these issues. SP's IaaS offers a solution by renewing essential infrastructure without burdening the budget or increasing debt. In the past 12 months, SP has achieved nearly 100 fundings for infrastructure projects, including smart water meters, microgrids, EVs and charging stations, wastewater treatment plants, and more.

SP's IaaS model simplifies the complexities of infrastructure projects and covers every stage of development-from design and engineering to procurement, installation, and maintenance-at no upfront cost to the customer and with the flexibility of monthly usage fees, similar to paying a utility bill. Currently active in 14 states, SP's innovative approach enables public entities to modernize and maintain their infrastructure.

"Our Infrastructure as a Service® model provides a win-win for communities," said Thomas Cain, Founder and CEO of Sustainability Partners. "We remove all barriers to quality critical infrastructure improvements while ensuring that cities, schools, hospitals, and others have access to the latest technologies and maintenance support they need-relieving financial strain."

Infrastructure funding is often disconnected from the performance or long-term success of the infrastructure itself. Once cities secure funding, they must begin repayment immediately, regardless of whether the project is successful or even functional in the future.

In contrast, SP's IaaS funding is directly tied to the success and longevity of the infrastructure. This removes the risk of deferred maintenance and ensures the infrastructure is always safe, reliable, and operational. Public entities can expedite the modernization and adoption of sustainable infrastructure with a plan for maintenance while avoiding expensive debt issuance and the associated burdens that come with it.

As a Public Benefit Company, SP is committed to building long-term partnerships that enhance the sustainability and reliability of public infrastructure. Public benefit companies are required by law to deliver measurable infrastructure benefits for cities, states, schools, and other public bodies. SP focuses on ensuring that the critical systems communities rely on-such as water and sewer lines, electric vehicle charging stations, or renewable energy solutions-are built to last and operate efficiently for decades.

"By fostering collaborative relationships and delivering 100-year solutions, we're demonstrating that the future of infrastructure can be safe, reliable, and continuously improving, providing a sustainable path forward for communities across the country," said Cain.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

