Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 16:50 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainability Partners Revolutionizing Infrastructure Funding and Management to Address $1 Trillion Deferred Maintenance Crisis

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company, is transforming how essential infrastructure is funded, deployed, and maintained across the United States. At a time when states and communities are seeing revenues flattening, spending decreasing, federal pandemic recovery aid ending, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act grants slowing, SP's Infrastructure as a Service® (IaaS) model provides a scalable, sustainable solution to meet the growing needs of municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals, and other public entities.

The nation's infrastructure crisis is no secret. Communities are grappling with aging schools, public facilities, and water systems urgently needing upgrades. Many municipalities lack the capital and resources to address these issues. SP's IaaS offers a solution by renewing essential infrastructure without burdening the budget or increasing debt. In the past 12 months, SP has achieved nearly 100 fundings for infrastructure projects, including smart water meters, microgrids, EVs and charging stations, wastewater treatment plants, and more.

SP's IaaS model simplifies the complexities of infrastructure projects and covers every stage of development-from design and engineering to procurement, installation, and maintenance-at no upfront cost to the customer and with the flexibility of monthly usage fees, similar to paying a utility bill. Currently active in 14 states, SP's innovative approach enables public entities to modernize and maintain their infrastructure.

"Our Infrastructure as a Service® model provides a win-win for communities," said Thomas Cain, Founder and CEO of Sustainability Partners. "We remove all barriers to quality critical infrastructure improvements while ensuring that cities, schools, hospitals, and others have access to the latest technologies and maintenance support they need-relieving financial strain."

Infrastructure funding is often disconnected from the performance or long-term success of the infrastructure itself. Once cities secure funding, they must begin repayment immediately, regardless of whether the project is successful or even functional in the future.

In contrast, SP's IaaS funding is directly tied to the success and longevity of the infrastructure. This removes the risk of deferred maintenance and ensures the infrastructure is always safe, reliable, and operational. Public entities can expedite the modernization and adoption of sustainable infrastructure with a plan for maintenance while avoiding expensive debt issuance and the associated burdens that come with it.

As a Public Benefit Company, SP is committed to building long-term partnerships that enhance the sustainability and reliability of public infrastructure. Public benefit companies are required by law to deliver measurable infrastructure benefits for cities, states, schools, and other public bodies. SP focuses on ensuring that the critical systems communities rely on-such as water and sewer lines, electric vehicle charging stations, or renewable energy solutions-are built to last and operate efficiently for decades.

"By fostering collaborative relationships and delivering 100-year solutions, we're demonstrating that the future of infrastructure can be safe, reliable, and continuously improving, providing a sustainable path forward for communities across the country," said Cain.

About Sustainability Partners
Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

Contact Information

Keli Posch
Chief Marketing Officer
kposch@s.partners
480-773-3532

SOURCE: Sustainability Partners

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.