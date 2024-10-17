Health eCareers and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society Announce Partnership

This partnership provides career opportunities for pediatric infectious diseases specialists by creating connections with employers nationwide.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers and associations, announces a new partnership with the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) that improves the connection between employers and healthcare workers while providing pediatric infectious diseases professionals with the best job opportunities.?









Health eCareers' new partnership with PIDS, combined with the reach of existing partners Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), creates an unparalleled platform for recruiters to advertise their jobs to infectious diseases specialists.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. In today's healthcare job market, making meaningful connections between employers and healthcare professionals is more crucial than ever," said Ben Coan, vice president of partnerships, at Health eCareers. "This collaboration will help pediatric infectious diseases specialists find the career opportunities they need to advance their work."

PIDS (Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society) is the world's largest organization of professionals dedicated to the treatment, control, and eradication of infectious diseases affecting children. Membership is comprised of physicians, doctoral-level scientists, and others who have trained or are in training in infectious diseases or its related disciplines, and who are identified with the discipline of pediatric infectious diseases or related disciplines through clinical practice, research, teaching, and/or administration activities.

"We believe this partnership will provide our members with invaluable tools to advance their careers," said Dr. Bill Steinbach, president of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. "Health eCareers' dedication to supporting healthcare professionals, particularly in specialized fields like pediatric infectious diseases, coupled with their innovative approach to career development, will ensure our members have access to top-tier job opportunities and resources tailored to their needs."

To learn more about this partnership, visit healthecareers.com/pids/.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers connects healthcare providers with jobs and a suite of career resources. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that need top talent. The organization is part of the Everyday Health Group.??

To learn more, please visit healthecareers.com

The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society

To learn more, please visit https://pids.org/

