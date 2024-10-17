Anzeige
17.10.2024 17:00 Uhr
Press Announcement: AIMed24 Announces Strategic Partnership with Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMed24, the premier event for artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Frost & Sullivan. This collaboration will further enhance AIMed24's mission to advance healthcare with cutting-edge AI technologies. The conference will take place from November 17-19, 2024, at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

With over 60 years of supporting client growth, Frost & Sullivan has established itself as a leader in growth strategy and innovation through its unique Ecosystem of Content, Community, and Coaching. Frost's Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) empowers companies, governments, and investors to maximize their economic potential while navigating emerging trends and pursuing sustainable growth. This partnership aligns perfectly with AIMed24's focus on future-proofing healthcare through innovation.

Dr. Anthony Chang, founder of AIMed and Chief Intelligence and Innovations Officer at Children's Hospital of Orange County, said, "Partnering with Frost & Sullivan brings immense value to AIMed24. Their expertise in fostering growth and innovation across industries, including healthcare, complements our mission to lead the conversation on AI's transformative impact on patient care. Together, we're shaping the future of medicine with pioneering ideas and real-world solutions."

Greg Caressi, Senior Vice President of Global Client Services at Frost & Sullivan, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with AIMed24, a conference that has consistently brought together the brightest minds in AI and healthcare. This partnership aligns with our commitment to creating opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation, and our focus on AI in healthcare and life sciences applications. We look forward to contributing to the exchange of knowledge that will inspire the next wave of healthcare advancements."

AI Med, a leading event that brings together experts at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare, will serve as a platform for Greg Caressi to share his deep expertise in digital health transformation and AI-driven healthcare innovations. As a recognized thought leader in healthcare technology and innovation, Greg has spent decades analyzing emerging trends and fostering strategic initiatives that enhance data transformation and utilization of data to drive health outcomes.

AIMed24 is the must-attend conference for healthcare professionals, AI innovators, and technology leaders. With strategic partnerships like Frost & Sullivan, this year's event promises to deliver an immersive experience, featuring groundbreaking keynote speakers, hands-on workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The collaboration highlights AIMed's global impact, with representation from all five continents and over 50 countries throughout its history. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain insights into AI's role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Why This Partnership Matters: AIMed24 is committed to building long-term partnerships with key organizations that share its vision of improving healthcare through AI. Frost & Sullivan's expertise in identifying growth opportunities and their forward-looking approach to industry trends makes them an ideal partner. Together, AIMed24 and Frost & Sullivan will deliver a unique, high-value experience for attendees, ensuring they leave equipped with actionable strategies and insights to drive AI innovation in healthcare.

Scholarships and Global Representation: AIMed24 is proud to continue its tradition of supporting clinicians and students from around the world through special scholarships. This initiative ensures that financial barriers do not prevent the brightest minds from participating in this world-class event.

Register Today: Don't miss out on AIMed24! To learn more about the event and secure your tickets, visit www.aimed.events.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has guided the world's top companies toward transformational growth journeys that result in a stream of innovative growth opportunities. Frost's Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) value proposition allows customers to maximize their economic potential, navigate emerging megatrends, and shape a future based on sustainable growth. Learn more.

About AIMed24
AIMed24 is where AI and medicine's brightest minds converge to shape the future of healthcare. Join us at the Caribe Royale Orlando from November 17-19 for groundbreaking keynotes, hands-on workshops, and exceptional networking opportunities with industry leaders.

Founded by Dr. Anthony Chang, AIMed is a clinician-led community advancing AI in health. AIMed24 will showcase impactful smart healthcare solutions, facilitate connections with AI trailblazers, and engage with top institutions and innovators.

Be at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Learn more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/press-announcement-aimed24-announces-strategic-partnership-with-frost--sullivan-302279447.html

