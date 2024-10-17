Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE AORUS AI Power Redefines the Ultimate Gaming Experience at Paris Games Week 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS is set to deliver cutting-edge AI experiences at Paris Games Week 2024 with the "AORUS Infinity" theme, bringing immersive experiences fueled by powerful and innovative AI technology for gamers with the latest gaming hardware, including GIGABYTE AI PCs, OLED monitors, and the newly launched Intel Z890 series motherboards. Meanwhile, attendees can join in top-tier gaming experiences, competing for exclusive prizes in various game challenges at the booth.

GIGABYTE AORUS AI Power Redefines the Ultimate Gaming Experience at Paris Games Week 2024

The AORUS 17X, 16X, and GIGABYTE G6X, powered by Intel® 14th Gen HX processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 40 GPUs, deliver up to 8x higher FPS in modern games and 13x faster image generation. The AORUS AI PCs exclusively feature GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, which includes AI Boost, leveraging AI for dynamically overclocking during intense gaming sessions. AI Power Gear can intelligently extend battery life by switching off the discrete GPU when the laptop is unplugged, and AI Generator offers on-device generative AI utilities for quick startups.

Moreover, the visual-stunning lineups of OLED monitors range from 32" to 49", including two Red Dot award-winning models, the MO34WQC2 and the FO32U2P, the world's first DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor.

AORUS will showcase an all-white PC setup featuring the newly launched Z890 AORUS PRO ICE motherboard, AORUS RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE graphics card, and the sleek GIGABYTE C500 Stealth ICE panoramic case, complemented by the M27QA ICE gaming monitor. Additionally, the new Intel Z890 series motherboards, including the MASTER, ELITE, and PRO ICE models, will make their debut at Paris Games Week 2024.

AORUS will deliver major gaming highlights, including Capcom "Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess", and Game Science "Black Myth: Wukong", offering a high-end PC gaming experience. Also, the gamers get the chance to win exclusive AORUS prizes from the Game modules "Counter-Strike 2", "Forza Motorsport", and "Street Fighter 6".

For those unable to attend in person, AORUS is launching an online campaign, "Fly with AORUS," offering the participants a chance to win a GIGABYTE M27QA ICE Gaming Monitor. Stay updated by following AORUS on Instagram for more event information and updates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516504/GIGABYTE_AORUS_AI_Power.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-ai-power-redefines-the-ultimate-gaming-experience-at-paris-games-week-2024-302273652.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.