Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taiwan Innotech Expo: TIE 2024 Unveils a New Era of Innovation

A New Era of AI-powered Innovation and Industrial Revolution: Driving Integration of Smart Tech into Daily Life.

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) kicked off today at Taipei World Trade Center with a focus on "Smart Tech Island -The New Era of AI." This year's event showcases over a thousand advanced technologies and research achievements across six key areas: digital information, data security, precision health, defense, green and renewable energy, and civil and military resilience, heralding a new chapter in the technological evolution of industries.

Online and On-Site Exhibitions Offers Comprehensive Access to the Latest Innovations

TIE 2024 offers a seamless blend of virtual and physical experiences. Visitors can explore technologies, register for events, and plan their visit online before the expo opens. During the expo period, the event website provides essential tools such as e-meeting requests, product maps, and program registration. For those who were unable to attend in person, online attendees can view exhibits and access business negotiation records even after the expo is closed, fostering ongoing collaboration and opportunities. As a leading platform for technological innovation exchanges in Taiwan, TIE 2024 showcases the nation's advancements in AI and smart technologies. This event is anticipated to drive industry transformation and opens new chapters in technological innovation.

Official Website: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tie-2024-unveils-a-new-era-of-innovation-302279310.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.