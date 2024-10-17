Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2024 18:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Viva Executive Assistants Featured in Harvard Business Review Report on AI and Knowledge Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / Viva Executive Assistants, a leading talent-as-a-service company specializing in remote executive assistants, has been recognized in a recent report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, sponsored by Notion.

The report delves into the challenges and opportunities organizations face with AI in knowledge management and data governance and highlights how companies like Viva are overcoming these hurdles.

AI in knowledge management and data governance

The report addresses the impact of ineffective knowledge management on business performance, noting that fragmented systems and disorganized information storage make it difficult for teams to access the data they need. With the rise of AI, companies can now retrieve and manage knowledge faster and more efficiently, boosting productivity and improving decision-making. However, organizations often face barriers when adopting AI, such as a lack of talent or insufficient IT infrastructure.

In a section of the report, Adnan Khan, Co-founder and Co-CEO at Viva, explains how Viva Executive Assistants faced these same obstacles but took a unique approach to addressing them. Rather than seeking external talent, Viva decided to develop its own team's skills, which allowed the company to adopt AI without the need for hiring specialized experts.

Developing internal AI talent within Viva Executive Assistants

As Adnan Khan shared in the report, Viva identified early adopters of AI within its team and provided them with the resources and autonomy to experiment. This approach allowed Viva's executive assistants to take the lead in AI-driven projects, including creating process documentation and developing AI-based training simulations. Khan's executive assistant played a pivotal role in spearheading these initiatives, proving that internal development can be a powerful solution to AI adoption challenges.

Adnan Khan also recommends that organizations conduct regular audits of their tools to ensure they can support AI integrations as they scale. He also emphasizes the importance of maintaining high data quality across all systems to enable smoother AI integration and enhance overall data governance.

Viva Executive Assistants remains dedicated to providing exceptional service through its elite team of remote executive assistants, selected from the top 1% of applicants. With a focus on delivering immediate value, 92% of Viva's clients report increased productivity within the first week. Backed by a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 9.3, Viva continues to be a trusted partner for over 150 executives across the U.S.

Contact Information

Desiree de Leon
Sr. Comms and Content Specialist
desiree.deleon@execviva.com

SOURCE: Viva Executive Assistants

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
