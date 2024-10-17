Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JRLJ | ISIN: US30212P3038 | Ticker-Symbol: E3X1
Tradegate
17.10.24
18:23 Uhr
143,92 Euro
+5,00
+3,60 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,32144,6618:42
144,32144,6618:42
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 17:10 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Expedia Group Welcomes Ramana Thumu as Chief Technology Officer

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced the appointment of Ramana Thumu as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Ramana will lead Expedia Group's technology organization, overseeing engineering, data, artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, and security, while capitalizing on the company's tech and platform investments in recent years.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ramana to our leadership team as our new Chief Technology Officer. Ramana's extensive experience in successfully building and managing multi-tenant tech platforms will be invaluable for our company's future. His passion for tackling big challenges and making meaningful impact, combined with his people-centric approach, truly set him apart. I am confident Ramana will be an exceptional addition to our leadership team and play a critical role in Expedia Group's growth," said Ariane Gorin, Chief Executive Officer, Expedia Group.

"I am incredibly excited to join Expedia Group as CTO, combining my passion for technology, data, and travel," said Ramana Thumu. "I look forward to working with Ariane and her talented leadership team to build innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower more people to explore the world. Travel has a unique ability to create unforgettable experiences, and I'm eager to lead the technology organization in pushing the boundaries of what's possible to drive the next generation of travel innovation."

Ramana brings over 20 years of experience leading transformative tech initiatives at highly innovative companies. Ramana joins Expedia Group from Fanatics Commerce, where he most recently served as Chief Product and Technology Officer. He oversaw the company's global tech and data strategy, where he played a pivotal role in the creation of Fanatics' Cloud Commerce Platform, an end-to-end e-commerce solution delivering personalized, real-time shopping experiences. Prior to Fanatics, Ramana spent a decade at eBay, where he was instrumental in developing the company's data, advertising, quant marketing, fraud, and personalization platforms that fueled global growth.

Ramana will join the Travel Leadership Team and report directly to Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group. Ramana joins Expedia Group in December and will be based in San Francisco.

SOURCE Expedia Group

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.