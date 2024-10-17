Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"); by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") and a person closely associated with this PDMR. The transactions were notified to the Company on 17 October 2024.
The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
IVAN ROGERS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC
b)
LEI
549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
GB00BK1PKQ95
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): £3.657407
Volume(s): 4,180
d)
Aggregated information
4,180
£15,287.96
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-10-17
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)