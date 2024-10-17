Fidelity European Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces transactions in ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares"); by a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") and a person closely associated with this PDMR. The transactions were notified to the Company on 17 October 2024.

The number of Shares acquired and the transaction prices of those Shares is as follows: