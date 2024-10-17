Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Oct-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         146.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          140.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 141.9179p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,848,580 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,848,580) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      141.9179p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
799              146.00          08:12:09         00305102583TRLO1     XLON 
724              146.00          08:15:42         00305103818TRLO1     XLON 
209              146.00          08:15:42         00305103819TRLO1     XLON 
1867              145.00          08:25:21         00305107673TRLO1     XLON 
1848              145.00          08:25:21         00305107674TRLO1     XLON 
925              144.00          08:25:22         00305107675TRLO1     XLON 
450              143.50          08:27:51         00305108354TRLO1     XLON 
493              143.50          08:27:51         00305108355TRLO1     XLON 
2753              143.50          09:34:52         00305141511TRLO1     XLON 
523              143.00          09:34:52         00305141512TRLO1     XLON 
406              143.00          09:34:52         00305141513TRLO1     XLON 
929              143.00          09:34:52         00305141514TRLO1     XLON 
928              143.00          09:34:52         00305141515TRLO1     XLON 
929              143.00          09:34:52         00305141516TRLO1     XLON 
928              143.00          09:34:52         00305141517TRLO1     XLON 
929              143.00          09:34:52         00305141518TRLO1     XLON 
3750              142.50          09:37:59         00305143404TRLO1     XLON 
691              142.50          09:39:53         00305144478TRLO1     XLON 
1223              142.50          09:39:53         00305144479TRLO1     XLON 
691              142.50          09:39:53         00305144480TRLO1     XLON 
939              142.00          10:55:12         00305201442TRLO1     XLON 
939              142.00          10:55:12         00305201443TRLO1     XLON 
939              142.00          10:55:12         00305201444TRLO1     XLON 
938              142.00          10:55:12         00305201445TRLO1     XLON 
938              142.00          10:55:12         00305201446TRLO1     XLON 
1577              142.00          10:55:12         00305201447TRLO1     XLON 
2856              141.50          10:56:21         00305203495TRLO1     XLON 
628              142.00          11:53:00         00305206242TRLO1     XLON 
154              142.00          11:53:00         00305206243TRLO1     XLON 
2354              142.00          11:53:00         00305206244TRLO1     XLON 
1095              142.00          11:53:00         00305206245TRLO1     XLON 
6714              142.00          11:53:00         00305206246TRLO1     XLON 
1964              141.50          11:53:00         00305206247TRLO1     XLON 
982              141.00          11:54:00         00305206288TRLO1     XLON 
982              141.00          11:54:00         00305206289TRLO1     XLON 
939              140.50          12:21:31         00305207895TRLO1     XLON 
939              140.50          12:21:31         00305207896TRLO1     XLON 
1846              140.00          12:21:31         00305207897TRLO1     XLON 
419              141.50          13:14:26         00305209008TRLO1     XLON 
1530              141.50          13:14:26         00305209009TRLO1     XLON 
857              141.50          13:14:26         00305209010TRLO1     XLON 
792              141.50          13:14:26         00305209011TRLO1     XLON 
1531              141.50          13:16:02         00305209212TRLO1     XLON 
1907              141.00          14:10:07         00305210662TRLO1     XLON 
1856              140.50          14:10:07         00305210663TRLO1     XLON 
6662              140.50          14:33:55         00305211538TRLO1     XLON 
3380              140.50          14:33:55         00305211539TRLO1     XLON 
783              140.50          14:33:55         00305211540TRLO1     XLON 
1800              140.50          14:33:55         00305211541TRLO1     XLON 
411              141.50          14:36:57         00305211643TRLO1     XLON 
2202              141.50          14:36:57         00305211644TRLO1     XLON 
2062              141.50          14:36:57         00305211645TRLO1     XLON 
1600              141.50          14:36:57         00305211646TRLO1     XLON 
831              141.50          14:36:57         00305211647TRLO1     XLON 
1854              141.00          14:43:55         00305211931TRLO1     XLON 
2077              141.50          14:59:18         00305212437TRLO1     XLON 
12               141.50          14:59:18         00305212438TRLO1     XLON 
2501              141.50          14:59:18         00305212439TRLO1     XLON 
1225              141.50          14:59:18         00305212440TRLO1     XLON 
2018              141.00          15:02:07         00305212586TRLO1     XLON 
645              141.50          15:05:20         00305212682TRLO1     XLON 
511              142.00          15:32:32         00305213875TRLO1     XLON 
197              142.00          15:32:32         00305213876TRLO1     XLON 
1184              142.00          15:32:32         00305213877TRLO1     XLON 
3998              141.50          16:02:49         00305215311TRLO1     XLON 
999              141.50          16:02:49         00305215312TRLO1     XLON 
999              141.50          16:02:49         00305215313TRLO1     XLON 
1000              141.50          16:02:49         00305215314TRLO1     XLON 
21423             142.50          16:11:56         00305215829TRLO1     XLON 
989              142.00          16:11:56         00305215830TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2024 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

989              141.50          16:13:20         00305215930TRLO1     XLON 
962              141.00          16:22:10         00305216462TRLO1     XLON 
962              141.00          16:22:10         00305216463TRLO1     XLON 
961              141.00          16:22:10         00305216464TRLO1     XLON 
208              141.50          16:23:14         00305216571TRLO1     XLON 
488              141.50          16:24:50         00305216782TRLO1     XLON 
457              141.50          16:24:50         00305216783TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  353628 
EQS News ID:  2010985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2010985&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2024 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
