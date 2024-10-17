Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

17 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 640.607p. The highest price paid per share was 643.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 637.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,801,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,896,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

232

642.400

16:02:56

556

642.000

16:02:23

550

642.200

16:01:01

322

641.600

15:57:00

714

641.600

15:57:00

488

641.600

15:56:00

677

641.400

15:53:12

955

641.000

15:48:06

903

641.000

15:45:42

465

640.800

15:43:04

499

640.800

15:43:04

1070

640.000

15:33:22

1020

640.200

15:33:16

946

640.000

15:25:34

1001

639.800

15:19:36

252

640.200

15:16:40

822

640.200

15:16:40

437

640.200

15:15:13

251

638.800

15:09:45

759

638.800

15:09:45

886

638.400

15:08:11

997

638.200

15:06:26

1095

638.400

14:57:19

65

640.000

14:53:31

902

640.000

14:53:31

971

639.800

14:49:19

588

639.800

14:46:44

1006

639.800

14:42:28

442

640.200

14:38:06

7

640.200

14:38:06

148

640.200

14:38:06

500

640.200

14:38:06

755

639.800

14:36:07

201

639.800

14:36:07

1011

640.000

14:33:07

316

641.600

14:31:44

570

641.600

14:31:44

1066

642.000

14:27:50

1094

643.400

14:24:11

426

643.400

14:22:36

601

643.600

14:22:36

289

642.600

14:17:06

1044

642.600

14:17:06

1097

641.600

13:58:58

1027

643.000

13:51:32

1079

642.600

13:45:15

1096

643.000

13:43:07

1003

642.400

13:34:39

969

642.200

13:30:34

1000

643.000

13:25:56

589

642.800

13:19:22

404

642.800

13:19:22

239

641.600

13:06:36

775

641.600

13:06:36

132

641.800

13:06:15

124

641.800

13:05:00

123

641.800

13:04:55

866

641.600

13:01:15

75

641.600

12:57:36

624

641.600

12:47:56

313

641.600

12:47:56

249

641.600

12:36:01

687

641.600

12:36:01

919

643.000

12:31:38

439

643.800

12:18:53

557

643.800

12:18:53

440

643.600

12:15:49

122

643.600

12:15:49

932

643.600

12:15:49

74

643.400

12:07:56

990

643.000

11:57:36

334

641.800

11:35:26

237

641.800

11:35:26

934

641.800

11:33:00

924

641.200

11:24:19

976

640.600

11:12:43

938

640.800

11:05:40

1072

641.800

11:02:22

1086

640.400

10:49:49

1052

639.200

10:41:19

1084

638.600

10:30:52

796

638.800

10:22:01

164

638.800

10:22:01

989

639.200

10:12:56

886

639.000

10:08:20

907

639.000

10:06:49

440

638.200

09:56:13

901

638.800

09:53:40

214

638.800

09:53:40

867

638.800

09:53:40

509

638.400

09:41:11

387

638.400

09:41:11

998

639.400

09:35:56

1067

639.600

09:33:46

406

638.800

09:22:52

1084

638.600

09:09:15

995

639.000

09:03:45

236

638.400

08:55:16

666

638.400

08:55:16

896

638.000

08:52:19

1046

638.400

08:40:26

13

637.600

08:32:51

1000

637.600

08:32:51

56

640.200

08:27:17

946

640.200

08:27:17

86

639.800

08:23:09

474

639.800

08:23:09

475

639.800

08:23:09

1080

639.400

08:15:06

668

639.800

08:09:05

282

639.800

08:09:05

961

639.800

08:09:05

37

641.000

08:04:14

988

641.000

08:04:14


