Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
17 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 640.607p. The highest price paid per share was 643.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 637.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,801,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,896,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
232
642.400
16:02:56
556
642.000
16:02:23
550
642.200
16:01:01
322
641.600
15:57:00
714
641.600
15:57:00
488
641.600
15:56:00
677
641.400
15:53:12
955
641.000
15:48:06
903
641.000
15:45:42
465
640.800
15:43:04
499
640.800
15:43:04
1070
640.000
15:33:22
1020
640.200
15:33:16
946
640.000
15:25:34
1001
639.800
15:19:36
252
640.200
15:16:40
822
640.200
15:16:40
437
640.200
15:15:13
251
638.800
15:09:45
759
638.800
15:09:45
886
638.400
15:08:11
997
638.200
15:06:26
1095
638.400
14:57:19
65
640.000
14:53:31
902
640.000
14:53:31
971
639.800
14:49:19
588
639.800
14:46:44
1006
639.800
14:42:28
442
640.200
14:38:06
7
640.200
14:38:06
148
640.200
14:38:06
500
640.200
14:38:06
755
639.800
14:36:07
201
639.800
14:36:07
1011
640.000
14:33:07
316
641.600
14:31:44
570
641.600
14:31:44
1066
642.000
14:27:50
1094
643.400
14:24:11
426
643.400
14:22:36
601
643.600
14:22:36
289
642.600
14:17:06
1044
642.600
14:17:06
1097
641.600
13:58:58
1027
643.000
13:51:32
1079
642.600
13:45:15
1096
643.000
13:43:07
1003
642.400
13:34:39
969
642.200
13:30:34
1000
643.000
13:25:56
589
642.800
13:19:22
404
642.800
13:19:22
239
641.600
13:06:36
775
641.600
13:06:36
132
641.800
13:06:15
124
641.800
13:05:00
123
641.800
13:04:55
866
641.600
13:01:15
75
641.600
12:57:36
624
641.600
12:47:56
313
641.600
12:47:56
249
641.600
12:36:01
687
641.600
12:36:01
919
643.000
12:31:38
439
643.800
12:18:53
557
643.800
12:18:53
440
643.600
12:15:49
122
643.600
12:15:49
932
643.600
12:15:49
74
643.400
12:07:56
990
643.000
11:57:36
334
641.800
11:35:26
237
641.800
11:35:26
934
641.800
11:33:00
924
641.200
11:24:19
976
640.600
11:12:43
938
640.800
11:05:40
1072
641.800
11:02:22
1086
640.400
10:49:49
1052
639.200
10:41:19
1084
638.600
10:30:52
796
638.800
10:22:01
164
638.800
10:22:01
989
639.200
10:12:56
886
639.000
10:08:20
907
639.000
10:06:49
440
638.200
09:56:13
901
638.800
09:53:40
214
638.800
09:53:40
867
638.800
09:53:40
509
638.400
09:41:11
387
638.400
09:41:11
998
639.400
09:35:56
1067
639.600
09:33:46
406
638.800
09:22:52
1084
638.600
09:09:15
995
639.000
09:03:45
236
638.400
08:55:16
666
638.400
08:55:16
896
638.000
08:52:19
1046
638.400
08:40:26
13
637.600
08:32:51
1000
637.600
08:32:51
56
640.200
08:27:17
946
640.200
08:27:17
86
639.800
08:23:09
474
639.800
08:23:09
475
639.800
08:23:09
1080
639.400
08:15:06
668
639.800
08:09:05
282
639.800
08:09:05
961
639.800
08:09:05
37
641.000
08:04:14
988
641.000
08:04:14