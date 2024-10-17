Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:18 Uhr
4,360 Euro
-0,020
-0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.10.2024 18:48 Uhr
76 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

17 October 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Date of purchase:

17 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

166,441

Lowest price per share (pence)

366.00

Highest price per share (pence)

369.00

Trading venue

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

166,441

Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):

368.4784

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

347,984,733 Sterling Shares

26,763,864 Sterling Shares

28,380,048 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 17 October 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 533,471,407.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
