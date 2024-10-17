Lake Success, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Marquis Who's Who recognizes Michael Ettinger, Esq., founder and president of Ettinger Law Firm, for his leadership in the field of elder law estate planning. With a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, Mr. Ettinger has become a leader in providing comprehensive legal solutions to protect older adults' assets and rights.

Marquis Who's Who - Michael Ettinger, Esq.

Since establishing Ettinger Law Firm in 1991, Mr. Ettinger has grown the practice to encompass 13 offices across New York, serving a client base of tens of thousands of individuals. His recognized expertise has made him a reliable guide for seniors navigating the complexities of probate proceedings, tax planning and asset protection from nursing home care costs.

A native of Montreal, Canada, Mr. Ettinger's impressive educational background includes a bachelor's degree in French civil law and a bachelor's degree in English common law from McGill University, where he graduated with honors and was named a University Scholar. He further expanded his legal acumen by earning a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Admitted to the New York Bar in 1980, Mr. Ettinger has been an active member of professional organizations, including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the New York State Bar Association.

Mr. Ettinger's impact on the field of elder law extends beyond his legal practice. A prolific author, he has written several books and more than 200 articles on estate planning and elder law topics. His most recent book, "Ettinger Law Firm's Guide to Protecting Your Future," released in 2024, provides comprehensive guidance on elder law estate planning, addressing legal concerns and the health and well-being of older adults. Mr. Ettinger also shares his knowledge through his weekly radio show, educating the public on important issues related to elder law.

As a founding member and past president of the American Association of Trust, Estate and Elder Law Attorneys, Mr. Ettinger has played an important role in shaping the development of elder law as a distinct practice area. Despite his firm's growth, Mr. Ettinger remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service. "Our focus is on being the best at what we do, not necessarily the biggest," he explains. This dedication is evident in the firm's ongoing efforts to refine its processes and mentor the next generation of elder law attorneys.

Driven by a profound sense of purpose, Mr. Ettinger finds fulfillment in providing peace of mind to older adults and their families. He has been a leader in the shift towards using trusts rather than wills for more comprehensive asset protection. While acknowledging the valuable guidance of his own mentors, Mr. Ettinger is passionate about sharing his knowledge and experience with rising legal professionals. Through his client-centered focus and commitment to excellence, Mr. Ettinger continues to advance the practice of elder law estate planning.

About Ettinger Law Firm

The Ettinger Law Firm leverages a team of skilled lawyers and paralegals to provide exceptional legal services across its 13 New York locations. Mr. Ettinger's commitment to excellence, extensive experience and thought leadership in the field have established him as a trusted authority in elder law estate planning.

