BCC Research LLC: Global Compound Feeds and Additives Market to Reach $636.0 Billion by 2029: A Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

"BCC Research Study Forecasts a 3.8% CAGR, with Market Growth from $526.6 Billion in 2024 to $636.0 Billion by 2029, Driven by Rising Demand for High-Quality Animal Nutrition and Feed Supplements"

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compound feeds are specialized blends of nutrients and additives that enhance animal growth, health, and productivity. As the world's population grows, so does the demand for high-quality animal protein.

"According to the latest BCC research study, the demand for Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets was valued at $508.1 billion in 2023. The market is estimated to grow from $526.6 billion in 2024 to $636.0 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 to 2029."

The report offers a comprehensive outlook on the compound feed and additives market, providing projections for the period between 2024 and 2029. It delves into the market share of top companies, giving you a clear understanding of the competitive landscape. The report also segments the market based on the type of livestock being catered to, such as poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others. Additionally, it explores the different forms of compound feeds, including mash, pellet, crumbles, and more. Furthermore, the report examines the various ingredients used in compound feeds, including cereal ingredients, cakes, meals, milling by-products, supplements, and others. This detailed analysis provides valuable insights to help you navigate the market and make informed decisions.

Some Interesting Facts about Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets

The compound feed market is shifting towards customized feeds that cater to specific growth stages of animals. This is because tailored feeds like formula feed products provide precise nutrients at the right time, boosting animal productivity and efficiency. Essentially, compound feeds blend various ingredients to meet the unique nutritional needs of animals, leading to healthier and more productive livestock. These benefits are driving the market's growth, as farmers and animal producers seek to optimize their operations.

Factors contributing to this growth include:

1.Increasing consumption of animal protein.: As the global population grows, so does the demand for animal-based food products like meat, dairy, and eggs. More people are incorporating these protein-rich foods into their diets, leading to an increase in consumption. This surge in demand for animal protein is driving the need for sustainable and efficient animal production, which in turn fuels the growth of the compound feed market. Simply put, as people eat more meat, dairy, and eggs, the need for high-quality animal feed increases, supporting the expansion of the compound feed industry.

2.Increasing demand for nutrient-dense feed.: Farmers and animal producers want to raise healthy animals that grow quickly and efficiently. To achieve this, they need feed that is packed with nutrients. As a result, there is a growing demand for nutrient-dense feed that provides animals with the vitamins, minerals, and proteins they need to thrive. This type of feed helps animals grow stronger, faster, and more resilient, making it a crucial component of modern agriculture. By using nutrient-dense feed, farmers can improve the quality and productivity of their animals, leading to better outcomes for their businesses and the food industry.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $508.1 Billion Market Size Forecast $636.0 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2029 Segment Covered By Type of Livestock, Form, Ingredient Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered China, India, Japan, Vietnam, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Spain, Germany, France, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, The Middle East, and Africa Key Market Drivers • Increasing consumption of animal protein • Increasing demand for nutrient-dense feed

this report on compound feeds and additives: global markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected growth rate and market size of compound feed and additives market?

The estimated market size of the compound feed and additives market will be $636.0 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 3.8%. What are the key factors driving the growth of the compound feed and additives market?

Increasing consumption of animal protein.

The increasing demand for nutrient-dense feed.

Growing awareness about animal nutrition in developing economies. What segments are covered in the market?

The compound feed and additives market is segmented based on type of livestock, form, type of ingredients, and region. Segmentation is based on the type of livestock; the market is segmented into poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and others. The market is segmented based on form into mash, pellet, crumbles, and others. Based on the type of ingredients, the compound feed and additives market is segmented into cereal ingredients, cakes and meals, milling by-products, supplements, and others. Regional estimates and forecasts comprise North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. By form, which segment will dominate the market by 2029?

The mash segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029. Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the growing livestock production and rising demand for animal protein.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AB AGRI LTD.

ADISSEO

ADM

ALLTECH

CARGILL INC.

CHS INC.

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL

FORFARMERS

KALMBACH FEEDS

LOUIS DREYFUS CO.

ROQUETTE FRERES

Browse for more related reports:

Commercial Amino Acids: This report explores the growing market for amino acids used in animal feed. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, essential for animal growth and health. As the demand for high-quality animal products increases, farmers and producers are seeking efficient ways to enhance feed quality. Commercial amino acids offer a solution, providing a concentrated source of essential nutrients. The report delves into market trends, drivers, and opportunities, shedding light on the critical role amino acids play in optimizing animal nutrition and productivity. By understanding this market, stakeholders can make informed decisions to meet the evolving needs of the animal feed industry.

