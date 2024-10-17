Anzeige
17.10.2024 23:06 Uhr
The Center for Sustainable Development: Uzbekistan Kicks Off Week-Long Conference Showcasing International Cooperation

More than 300 foreign partners convene at a conference organized by the Center for Sustainable Development to talk green energy, tourism, political reforms, job growth, education, and more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marked the start of more than a week of panels, keynote addresses, roundtable discussions, and other working sessions all under the umbrella of international cooperation initiatives between Uzbekistan and its foreign partners from around the world.

The conference, held in the capital Tashkent's "Renaissance Hall" complex, brings together foreign and national experts, analysts, policymakers, and journalists. Among the hottest topics leading the conference agenda was democratic reforms in a New Uzbekistan, their nature, achievements and next urgent tasks to further modernize the country's socio-economic and political climate. Participants also await an exchange of opinions on the legal and spiritual-educational space and environment, as well as the priority tasks of the state's foreign and domestic policy.

Nearly every one of Uzbekistan's ministries will send top-level representatives to participate in panels on topics ranging from green development to safe tourism to food security to modern agro-technologies to SMEs. Also, platforms will be organized for dialogues on a number of issues, such as attracting sustainable investments to increase the well-being of the population, and the country's recent advances in the fields of youth policy and sports.

Kicking off the conference, Sodyq Safoyev, former Foreign Minister and current member of the upper chamber (Senate) of the Oliy Majlis (Uzbekistan's parliament) stated, "Uzbekistan, situated in the heart of the critical Central Asia region, needs to play an active role in these important, global topics not only for the good of our citizens, but also for the world community, as cooperation initiatives will strengthen our ability to better deploy a foreign policy of peace and openness."

This week's discussion, featuring more than 300 foreign partners and more than 50 roundtable discussions, will enable Uzbekistan's political class to get better acquainted with the analyzes and proposals of experts on development agreements. Research and analytical centers, business community, ministries and agencies will join together for practical dialogues within the framework of "International Cooperation Initiatives." As a result, newly-signed agreements for the effective implementation of joint projects are expected, aimed at further strengthening mutually beneficial relations with foreign and international partners.

About the Center for Sustainable Development

The Center for Sustainable Development is considered an independent non-governmental non-profit organization in the organizational and legal form and carries out its activities in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It provides information, advice and strategic assistance to state bodies, socio-political organizations in order to ensure the stable development of the country based on the analysis of socio-economic and political-legal processes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uzbekistan-kicks-off-week-long-conference-showcasing-international-cooperation-302279812.html

