

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Global energy technology company SLB (SLB) said that it agreed to sell its interests in the Palliser Block located in Alberta, Canada. The Palliser Block consists of oil and gas wells, surface facilities, a pipeline network and certain oil and gas development rights.



The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.



