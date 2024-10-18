

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as September figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.



GDP is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on quarter and 4.7 percent on year in the previous three months.



Industrial output is tipped to gain 4.6 percent on year, up from 4.5 percent in August. Sales are seen higher by an annual 2.5 percent, up from 2.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to rise 3.3 percent on year, easing from 3.4 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is seen steady at 5.3 percent.



Japan will provide September data for national consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.8 percent.



Malaysia will release Q3 numbers for gross domestic product and September data for imports, exports and trade balance. In Q2, GDP was up 5.9 percent on year; in August, imports surged 26.2 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 12.1 percent for a trade surplus of MYR5.70 billion.



Hong Kong will see September figures for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News