Botanee Group: From China to the World: Botanee brings innovation to global cosmeceutical R&D initiatives

PARIS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Botanee Group, a leading cosmeceutical brand from China, is making its mark on the international stage with groundbreaking plant-based innovations in beauty. With a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and skin health, Botanee is bringing its extensive research in China's high-performance plant-based ingredients to the world. Its innovative approach has just earned recognition at COSMETIC 360, the world's leading trade fair for innovations and trends in the perfume and cosmetics industry.

In its 10th edition at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre, this year's COSMETIC 360 introduced the COSMETOPIADS, the first international competition for cosmetic excellence. Out of 250 exhibitors, only seven awards were presented, with Botanee taking home the 2024 INPD AWARDS-Raw Materials. Furthermore, Botanee won the COSMETOPIADS-Public Research Excellence award, which was contested by top institutes from 14 countries. Both two awards highlight Botanee's unmatched excellence in raw material innovation and leadership in groundbreaking cosmetic research.

"This is an outstanding international recognition of Botanee's years of research and innovation in the field. We are currently investing to create more opportunities that bring more of our award-winning plant-based technologies to consumer around the world," said Zhong Wei, PR Director of Botanee Group.

Plant-Based Innovation Borne from Yunnan, China

One of China's top cosmeceutical brands, Botanee is on a mission to bring Chinese ingredients to the global stage through plant-based technology and novel collaboration models.

At the heart of Botanee's success is its cutting-edge research, focused on medicinal plants native to Yunnan Province. It has extensively explored over 6,500 species, ultimately selecting those with high potential actives for skincare applications. To date, Botanee ranks No. 1 in China for new plant-based materials filed with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China's regulatory authority for cosmetics, with a total of 11 approvals.

For instance, Botanee has applied its research on the rare Prinsepia utilis Royle, also known as Himalayan cherry, to its skincare brand Winona's second-generation sensitive skin cream. The extract is a patented innovation that shows the potential to alleviate skin sensitivity, acted on the CLDN-5 protein. This advanced innovation has already garnered recognition in China, earning Winona the "New Product of the Year" award at the 2024 Tmall Golden Makeup Awards.

From China to France, from France to the world

Botanee has a targeted global expansion strategy, centered on nurturing collaboration between industry, academic, research and pharmaceutical sectors. This cooperative strategy has been a part of the group's growth model since its early stages, thanks to the R&D experience of Botanee founder Dr. Guo Zhenyu in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

With the Botanee Research Institute centered in Shanghai, the group expanded in 2022 with the Yunnan Characteristic Plant Extraction Laboratory (Yunke Laboratory) in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Then, in 2023, Botanee announced its first international research center, the BTN French Research Center, developed in collaboration with the Hôpital Saint-Louis Skin Research Center in Paris. Later that year, the Japan Research Center was established, focusing on sun protection and base makeup for sensitive skin.

These research centers are laying the groundwork for Botanee's global R&D footprint as it expands into Switzerland with a Swiss Research Center that will focus on anti-aging and skin health advancements.

From people to planet, bringing sustainable health and beauty to all

As an ESG-focused company, Botanee is dedicated to long-term biodiversity protection. Botanee has launched a series of initiatives in Yunnan, such as the Haba Snow Mountain Biodiversity Science Popularization Base, the Biodiversity Courtyard, and other projects in ecological tourism. To date, the Botanee Charity Fund has invested over 50 million RMB in ESG projects.

Yunke Laboratory also plays an important role in preserving natural resources and promoting sustainable development in Yunnan. In 2023, the lab established a comprehensive plant bank to support sustainable use of the province's native plant resources.

As Botanee continues its global expansion, it remains steadfast in its mission to bring health and beauty to all. With its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, Botanee is poised to advance the evolving global beauty landscape.

About Botanee Group

Founded in 2010, Botanee has made its mark on the beauty industry. According to Euromonitor, its main brand Winona is currently the No. 1 cosmeceutical brand in China by market share, being well recognized for its products for sensitive skin that are based on plants native to Yunnan. The group's portfolio is as diverse as it is impressive, with beloved brands like Winona, Winona Baby, AOXMED, Beforteen, Pure&Mild and ZA.

In 2023, Botanee Group achieved a remarkable annual revenue of 5.52 billion RMB, with a significant 335 million RMB dedicated to R&D, positioning it among the top leaders in R&D investment within China's industry.

