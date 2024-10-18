Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2024) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 17, 2024.
Shareholders elected all directors nominated by management, as follows:
|Director
|Percentage of
Votes For
|Gary Arca
|99.87%
|Robert Eadie
|99.87%
|Jordan Estra
|99.94%
|Salvador Garcia
|99.85%
|Tanya Lutzke
|99.94%
|Federico Villaseñor
|99.94%
Shareholders also approved all other matters presented at the Meeting, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of Starcore.
Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Robert Eadie as Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Salvador Garcia as Chief Operating Officer, Gary Arca as Chief Financial Officer, Cory Kent as Corporate Secretary and Krista Tau-Martinez as VP, Corporate Affairs.
The Company's Annual Report for 2024 is available for viewing at the link provided below:
https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:2c96d41e-5ec4-458d-8929-dd697e6b2df8
About Starcore
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website at www.starcore.com.
ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.
MINES LTD.
(Signed) "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ROBERT EADIE
Telephone: (604) 602-4935
