Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 02:36 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eye Level holds its 2024 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level is hosting the 2024 Math Olympiad (ELMO 2024), inviting students from grades 1 to 8 worldwide to showcase their math skills. The competition will run from November 9 to December 1, following each country's schedule across 15 countries.
object

Students competing in the 2023 Eye Level Math Olympiad in Hong Kong

This Olympiad, part of the annual Eye Level Math Olympiad series established in 2004, offers students a valuable opportunity to assess and enhance their mathematical abilities. The test lasts approximately one hour and is designed to challenge students across various areas of math skills, covering most arithmetic and critical thinking domains. Questions are tailored to each grade level, allowing students to evaluate their skills objectively.All participants will receive a certificate of participation and a comprehensive analysis of their test results. Official results and winners will be announced in January 2025 on myeyelevel.com, with award ceremonies planned to be held locally for outstanding participants.

Registration is currently open on myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. Eye Level guides the students to learn at their own pace, and achieve their goals. With a growth-minded learning process, Eye Level helps students build good learning habits that become the foundation of great talent - setting them up for success in school and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533165/p14_1_ELMO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eye-level-holds-its-2024-eye-level-math-olympiad-for-students-to-test-out-their-math-skills-302278994.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.