Freitag, 18.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 03:36 Uhr
57 Leser
TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P solution shines in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart solar tracking systems provider TrinaTracker exhibited its Vanguard 1P solution at Solar & Storage Live KSA, held in Riyadh from October 15 to 16. The show, Saudi Arabia's largest renewable energy exhibition, attracts utilities, IPPs, financiers, governments and energy industry regulators looking for innovative solutions to their energy challenges.

TrinaTracker's Vanguard 1P on display at the exhibition.

The Vanguard 1P tracker that was on display is well suited to the needs of the Middle East and Africa, where solar plants are mostly installed on flat, open terrain, with harsh environments such as strong winds and blowing sand. In addition to its high adaptability, Vanguard 1P includes innovative technologies that make installation more efficient, reducing labor and others costs. The innovations include shrink tube technology that halves the time needed for tube connections.

The solution accompanying the Vanguard 1P tracker is TrinaTracker Smart Control System includes Smart Controller, Trina Smart Cloud and the SuperTrack algorithm that increase energy yield and provide easier and safer operations and maintenance procedures.

The Middle East and Africa constitute a major strategic market for TrinaTracker. According to a report by the global data and analytics solutions provider Wood Mackenzie, TrinaTracker ranked No 3 among companies by volume of solar tracker shipped to the Middle East and Africa last year, and it has delivered more than 2GW smart tracking solutions to the region, its projects including the Industrial Cities solar power project in Qatar, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the United Arab Emirates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533369/20241016143543.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinatracker-vanguard-1p-solution-shines-in-saudi-arabia-302279052.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
