Freitag, 18.10.2024
5 Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Mining's unerschlossene Goldstraße
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
17.10.24
08:17 Uhr
1,055 Euro
-0,005
-0,47 %
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 07:26 Uhr
60 Leser
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Presents at Redeye Neurology Theme Event

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, October 18, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Redeye's 7th Annual Event on Drug Development in Neurology and Brain Diseases, in Stockholm at 10:05 a.m. on October 23, 2024.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will attend and present IRLAB at the event, which will be held at Redeye's office, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 in Stockholm.

"I am looking forward to presenting our leading portfolio in Parkinson's disease and our latest advances.", says Kristina Torfgård, CEO.

The presentation will be livestreamed and IRLAB's presentation can be viewed live on Redeye's website via: https://www.redeye.se/events/1016173/redeye-theme-neurology-2 .
There is also more information about the event.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

Attachments

IRLAB presents at Redeye Neurology Theme Event

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
