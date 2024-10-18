

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate increased for the second straight month in September, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.2 percent in September from 7.9 percent in August. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was also 7.7 percent.



The number of unemployed rose to 468,000 persons in September from 453,000 persons in August.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 26.4 percent in September.



Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.6 percent in September from 69.6 percent in August. The number of employed persons declined to 5.22 million from 5.29 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.6 percent in September versus 8.3 percent a month ago.



