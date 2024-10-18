

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.6134 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6173.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 3-day highs of 0.6719 and 100.72 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6696 and 100.57, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie climbed to a 4-day high of 1.1067 and a 3-day high of 0.9262 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1050 and 0.9236, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.59 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the kiwi and 0.94 against the loonie.



