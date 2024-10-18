World Cities Day & Shanghai Green Building Council: The 2024 Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo to open on Oct. 31

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo will be held from October 31 to November 2 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

As a supporting event for this year's World Cities Day, the expo is hosted by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management. The Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day is the co-organizer, while the Shanghai Green Building Council is the organizer.

The theme of this year's expo focuses on innovation-driven green development and empowering people-oriented urban development with new quality productive forces. It will showcase the achievements of urban construction and development in Shanghai through diverse means.

The expo will highlight the application of green and low-carbon transformation, intelligent construction and operation efficiency improvement, as well as the renewal and upgrading of urban infrastructure. It aims to comprehensively demonstrate the effectiveness of Shanghai's innovative construction management.

The expo includes two main exhibition areas, namely the exhibition on achievements in people-centered urban construction and the best practices from 16 districts of Shanghai.

Meanwhile, there are five major thematic exhibition areas, including urban sustainable development and green architecture, digital transformation and architectural technological innovation, urban renewal and projects that cater to the needs of the people, urban safety and operational security, as well as urban space and landscape environment exhibition.

In addition to exhibitions, a series of concurrent events such as the opening ceremony, main forum, series of forums, and business and trade matchmaking meetings will also be held.

Specifically, the expo this year introduces a digital transformation exhibition area for the housing and urban-rural development industry, which will comprehensively showcase the achievements of digital transformation in the housing and urban-rural development industry in Shanghai.

Source: World Cities Day & Shanghai Green Building Council