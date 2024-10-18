DJ Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist (LCUK LN) Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.0232 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36926785 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 353725 EQS News ID: 2011285 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011285&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)