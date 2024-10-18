DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (CE2D LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.4575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4833132 CODE: CE2D LN ISIN: LU1737652310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D LN Sequence No.: 353721 EQS News ID: 2011277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2011277&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)