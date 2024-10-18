Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
18.10.24
10:51 Uhr
23,680 Euro
+0,530
+2,29 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,40023,41011:50
23,41023,42011:50
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 07:38 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Volvo: Volvo Group - the third quarter 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "In Q3 2024, demand continued to normalize on most of the Volvo Group's markets. We are seeing that freight and construction activity has come down in many regions across the world compared with the very high levels of last year. Our net sales decreased by 7% when adjusted for currency and amounted to SEK 117.0 billion (132.3). Sales of vehicles were 11% lower than last year while sales of services remained resilient and increased by 4%. We continued to generate good profits on the lower sales volumes with an adjusted operating income of SEK 14.1 billion (19.3) and a margin of 12.0% (14.4) thanks to hard work by our colleagues and business partners," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

  • In Q3 2024, net sales decreased by 12% and amounted to SEK 117.0 billion (132.3). Adjusted for currency movements, net sales decreased by 7%.
  • Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 14,074 M (19,258), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 12.0% (14.4). There were no adjustments in Q3 2024. In Q3 2023, a negative effect of SEK 794 M was excluded from adjusted operating income.
  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 14,074 M (18,464), corresponding to an operating margin of 12.0% (13.8).
  • Currency movements had a negative impact on operating income amounting to SEK 1,561 M (positive 1,165).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.93 (6.93).
  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK 3,069 M (5,609).
  • Return on capital employed in the Industrial Operations amounted to 38.3% (33.7).

Press and Analyst Conference Call
An online presentation of the report, followed by a question and answer session will start at 09.00 CEST. Link to webcast: https://qreport.volvogroup.com/.

More information, including an interview with CEO Martin Lundstedt, is soon available on https://www.volvogroup.com/en/investors.html.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07.20 CEST on October 18 th, 2024.

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790

Investor Relations
SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden
Tel +46 31 66 00 00
www.volvogroup.com

Contact Media Relations:
Claes Eliasson +46 765 53 72 29

Contacts Investor Relations:
Johan Bartler +46 739 02 21 93
Anders Christensson +46 765 53 59 66

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-group---the-third-quarter-2024,c4053120

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4053120/3061397.pdf

Volvo Group - Report on the third quarter 2024

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/vg-q324-1860x1050,c3343486

VG Q324-1860x1050

https://mb.cision.com/Public/39/4053120/a8f4e7dedcad172e.pdf

241018-volvo-group-volvo-group-the-third-quarter-2024-en

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.