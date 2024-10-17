Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Supernus Announces Promising Data from Open-Label Phase 2a Study of SPN-820 in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder

Phase 2a study demonstrated rapid and substantial decrease in depressive symptoms

SPN-820 was well-tolerated with few adverse events

SPN-820 is a novel, first-in-class intracellular modulator of mTORC1 for the treatment of depression

Company to host webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the topline data

Topline results from Phase 2b randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression expected first-half 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced data from its exploratory open-label Phase 2a clinical study of SPN-820 in adults with major depressive disorder. The study examined the safety and tolerability of SPN-820 2400 mg given once every 3 days as an adjunctive treatment to the current baseline antidepressant therapy, as well as assessed the rapid onset of improvement in depressive symptoms. The analysis is based on 40 enrolled subjects, of which 38 completed the 10-day treatment period.

Summary of the Data

Clinically meaningful improvement of -6.1 at two hours and -9.6 at Day 10 on the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale-6 Items (HAM-D6) total score.

Clinically meaningful improvement of -16.6 at four hours and -22.9 at Day 10 on the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score.

Suicidal ideation decreased by 80% (12.5% with suicidal ideation at baseline decreased to 2.6% with suicidal ideation at Day 10).

SPN-820 was well-tolerated with few adverse events (AEs) and had acceptable tolerability with a discontinuation rate of 2.5% due to AEs.

Most common AEs related to the drug included headache, nausea, somnolence, and dizziness. Additional AEs such as cognitive disorder, dry mouth, fatigue, nasal decongestion, and paresthesia oral were observed.



"These Phase 2a data underscore our belief that SPN-820 has the potential as a novel treatment option for patients with depression, with the opportunity to decrease symptoms quickly and without certain burdensome side effects," said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. "We expect to complete enrollment in the Phase 2b randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression in November of this year, with topline results expected in the first half of 2025."

About SPN-820

SPN-820 is a first-in-class, orally active small molecule that increases the brain mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) mediated synaptic function intracellularly. SPN-820 is being developed to provide a rapid-onset antidepressant response via oral administration for adult patients with depression. The compound has a novel mechanism of action that enhances synaptic activity and cellular metabolism in the brain and has demonstrated a rapid onset of action (signal at two hours) in early clinical studies. SPN-820 is expected to provide rapid antidepressant efficacy without potential dissociative side effects. A Phase 2b clinical study of SPN-820 in approximately 227 adult patients with treatment-resistant depression is ongoing.

About the SPN-820 Phase 2a Clinical Study

The study is a Phase 2a open-label study in 40 subjects with major depressive disorder (MDD). The primary objective of the study is to assess efficacy in MDD, as well as onset of efficacy and safety.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson's disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, and dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

